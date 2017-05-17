CRAIG Whyte laughed when his lawyer advised him to walk away from the Rangers takeover, a court has heard.

Gary Withey claimed he advised Mr Whyte not to go ahead with the deal because he “didn’t like the feel of the transaction”.

Giving evidence for a fourth day at the High Court in Glasgow, he said Mr Whyte had no experience of football clubs and didn’t think he knew what he was getting himself in to.

Loading article content