CRAIG Whyte laughed when his lawyer advised him to walk away from the Rangers takeover, a court has heard.
Gary Withey claimed he advised Mr Whyte not to go ahead with the deal because he “didn’t like the feel of the transaction”.
Giving evidence for a fourth day at the High Court in Glasgow, he said Mr Whyte had no experience of football clubs and didn’t think he knew what he was getting himself in to.
Loading article content
Mr Whyte, 46, denies a charge of fraud and a second allegation under the Companies Act in connection with his May 2011 takeover.
Mr Withey, a corporate lawyer, had worked for the English firm Collyer Bristow and was instructed in the takeover talks after meeting Mr Whyte in mid-2010.
Advocate depute Alex Prentice QC asked him: “Why did you tell Mr Whyte to walk away?” He replied: “Because I didn’t like the transaction.”
Asked why that was, he replied: “I felt as though there were too many things to be discovered. It was also information was having to be pulled out.”Mr Prentice what the purpose of him giving Whyte advice and said “It was my opinion at the time”.
Mr Withey was asked: “What was his response every time you raised this?” He replied: “He would laugh”.
The prosecutor asked Mr Withey how he responded to that and he said: “He’s the client.”
Jurors heard Mr Withey was “concerned” that the Murray Group would not go through with the takeover if they knew how it would be funded. Asked why, the witness said: “Because they probably wouldn’t have liked the thought of him using Ticketus.”
He told the court that the proposal was “not concealed but it wasn’t revealed”.
Mr Withey saidthey were instructed by Mr Whyte not to reveal it.
The court also heard from a private investor, Ross Bryan, who was an investment manager with Octopus Capital.
He explained Octopus was an umbrella company that invests money for clients and Ticketus was one of the investment products.
Ticketus bought tickets for events at a reduced rate and appointed another company to sell them on.
Mr Bryan said it was common with football tickets to pass them back to the clubs to sell them. He identified Mr Whyte in the dock and said he had met him in September or October 2010 after being contacted by a broker who said Mr Whyte “might want to acquire Glasgow Rangers”.
He said he explained the Ticketus procedure and said the discussion was “specific to Rangers and acquisition of the club”.
The trial, before Lady Stacey, continues.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
This exact article appeared this time yesterday and then disappeared just as quick, lost with the nine poor posts aboard. Reappears 24 hours later but no sign of its cargo. Is it deja vu? Is it Groundhog Day? Or is it just Level5.
Last edited: 7:28am Wed 17 May 17
This exact article appeared this time yesterday and then disappeared just as quick, lost with the nine poor posts aboard. Reappears 24 hours later but no sign of its cargo. Is it deja vu? Is it Groundhog Day? Or is it just Level5.