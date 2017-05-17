By Jamie Beatson

A NURSE who received an MBE for services to a Fife town has been jailed after he was convicted of battering and sexually abusing young children in his care at a notorious children’s home.

Trevor Francis, 71, was honoured at Buckingham Palace by Prince Charlesin the 2012 Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services to the community in Aberdour, Fife, where he worked as a station- master. But his public-spirited role hid his abuse of vulnerable youngsters at St Margaret’s children’s home in Elie, Fife, in the mid-1970s.

Jailing him for nine months at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday, Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “This was a gross breach of trust.”

Francis, a qualified nurse, took over as a manager at the home in 1973 from David Murphy, a prolific paedophile who died in prison in 2001 after being jailed for a 30-year catalogue of sexual and physical abuse at various homes.

Francis was part of a new regime at the home that should have removed the children from the threat of abuse. But instead he was described as “creepy” and a “Jekyll and Hyde character” who subjected children to brutal physical attacks and sickening sexual assaults.

Francis’s name came up during the investigation into Murphy in the late 90s. But it was only when one victim came forward in 2014 that police were able to build a case against him.

Children in his care were subjected to appalling abuse. Some were forced to stand naked for hours, girls were spanked on their bare bottoms, boys were forced to shovel coal in their pyjamas.

One practice, known as “Shakey wakey”, involved boys being dragged from assembly and having their heads slammed against walls.

Three girls, aged 14 to 16 at the time, told a jury that Francis would creep into the girls’ dormitory at the home at night and sexually assault them.

One told how he touched her on the chest under her bedsheets while another said he had touched her genitals under her covers.

A male resident at the home told how he had once run away and got as far as Kirkcaldy where he was picked up by police and taken back. Francis took him into a laundry room and attacked him as punishment.

Other victims told how Francis slapped them in the face and beat them with a slipper in violent rages.

Procurator-fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told the jury: “He is a manipulative, violent and predatory person who abused the trust of these vulnerable people who he was paid to protect. But instead he perpetrated physical and sexual abuse towards them and managed to stay undetected because of his Jekyll and Hyde personality.”

Francis is likely to be stripped of his MBE for bringing the honours system into disrepute, with his case now likely to be looked at by the forfeitures committee.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson of Fife’s public protection unit said: “Francis is a prolific offender who hid behind a mask of respectability in the Aberdour community.

“Thanks to the courage of his victims, this veneer has been exposed and Francis has finally been held to account for his actions.”