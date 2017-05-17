SUMMERTIME, and the wedding season has started. Or should that be the wedding list season, in which guests compete to see who can bag the medium-range gifts first before it is only the dear stuff and the novelty cheapskate items left? How much easier to buy an anniversary gift. Simply look up the traditional marker and purchase something accordingly. Sorted.
This week was the 10th anniversary of one Alex Salmond becoming the First Minister of Scotland, and the first Nationalist First Minister.
The 10th anniversary calls for something tin, rather tricky unless those celebrating are especially fond of Quality Street. Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, had no such trouble deciding what to give Scotland. If her take on the country is to be believed, the anniversary ought to be marked by handing every man, woman and child a tin hat, the better to withstand the constitutional strife raining down on them at the hands of the SNP.
Ms Davidson was in London giving a lecture to the Orwell Foundation. It was an occasion well-attended by the London press, who seem to view her as a Scottish Boris Johnson with a duller hairdo. Darling of the sketch writers, she can always be relied upon for a spot of colour. One paper called her “the mistress of the stunt, Boris in a brassiere”.
What a vibrant portrait of Scotland she painted as she warmed to the subject of the difference between patriotism and nationalism. “The truth is that the nationalist politics identified by Orwell – the attempt to classify and label human beings into groups marked ‘good’ and ‘bad’ – has become a key part of our political practice in Scotland,” she told the audience.
While she did not put the matter in such Animal Farm terms, she appeared to be arguing that the SNP was to blame for dividing Scotland into rival camps in which four legs (voting Yes) was deemed good, and two legs (voting No) was bad. The technique had been effective, she concluded. “If people feel bullied and hectored into supporting SNP, I don’t blame them.” She, in contrast, favoured patriotism, not nationalism. Her patriotism did not impose itself, did not take itself too seriously. It celebrated plurality. Four legs, two legs, unicycle, it matters not: if you’re Scottish, come into the parlour.
Bullying. Hectoring. Intolerance. Somehow, I don’t think Ms Davidson will be invited to pitch for the next VisitScotland advertising campaign. But selling Scotland to tourists is not her job. Her job, as she sees it, is to represent people who “have rather had enough” of the SNP. As such, she has been to the fore in framing this General Election as a referendum on a decade of SNP rule. The two events, the anniversary and the election, could not have collided at a better time for her party.
Have the last 10 years turned Scotland into a country that is better off and at ease with change, or is it a case of tin hats for plenty more years of constitutional combat ahead? Are we still one big happy family at heart, or are we a family increasingly in need of therapy?
In its marking of the anniversary, The Herald gave not a gift of tin but a peek at the past in the form of a photo of the new administration taken in 2007. How times change and how they do not. Standing at the back of a group in front of a “Scottish Executive” sign can be seen one Patrick Harvie, his party then, as now, key to keeping the SNP in power. At the front is Mr Salmond and, slightly behind, the woman who would be his successor, Nicola Sturgeon. All look youthful and optimistic, as well they might. New governments are like new marriages: the future is so bright it would be bad form not to wear rose-tinted shades.
Whatever Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon thought the next 10 years would bring, it was perhaps not questions as to whether they had divided the country, yet such were the inquiries made of them on the anniversary. “I don’t believe Scotland is divided,” said the First Minister. “There are differences of opinion on the constitutional future of Scotland, just as there are differences of opinion on Brexit.” Her predecessor added: “People can have disagreement without being divided. The measure is not if we disagree, it’s how we disagree.”
Not if we disagree, but how we disagree. On that, presumably, all sides can agree. It is after that the problems occur. Where one side sees healthy and inevitable differences of opinion the other sees damaging, manufactured division. One side’s zeal and 24/7 campaigning style is another side’s bullying and hectoring.
It is textbook technique when faced with opposing sides to try to find some common ground. Scottish Labour would have us believe that common ground is federalism, but each time it tries to sell the idea to the electorate the party makes it sound more complicated and obscure than the last time the policy was wheeled out. Federalism, as punted by Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, is truly the deceased, not resting, Norwegian Blue of Scottish politics.
Now here is Ms Davidson with her nationalism bad/patriotism good pitch for the middle ground. On the face of it, it is an attractive idea. Who does not warm to a positive, upbeat pitch? As Marx (the other one) never said, who would not want to be part of a club that so badly wanted us to be a member? Patriotism not nationalism. Simple. Why did we not think of it before?
Probably because it is the same old dubious whine in different bottles. This time, it comes with an added top note of cheekiness in that the person dispensing the hard stuff was once pictured sitting on a tank while the Union flag flickered behind her. Was that the new, cuddlier patriotism we saw before us, or was Ms Davidson just pleased to see an opportunity to call to mind Mrs Thatcher?
It is a rum sort of approach that the leader of the Scottish Conservatives is taking: waving her own flag as a way of criticising others for doing the same. In truth, Ruth, I could happily wait a very long time before I saw another flag, of whatever colours, waved. Yet the way this General Election is being fought suggests that far from less flag waving in future there will be even more, that we are only at the start of a new phase of banner rippling. It suits the Scottish conservatives for it to be so. It suits the SNP. Whether it is a good look on Scotland any more is something else.
The Independence of Scotland will be good for everyone on all parts of Britain. It will be the change that is needed to cause new thinking about the way the people are governed and represented, it will give the people a greater say and power and it will break down the class structure which has concentrated power and influence into the hands of a few. The game is on and in the coming election the people of Scotland have the opportunity to take us further along the road to a better country.
Very well said Andrew. There is no reason not to be very optimistic about an independent Scotlands future in the EU and every reason to fear the prospects of a brexit UK Scotland with the will of the English being the only real influence while isolated from all the rest of your closest neighbours and friends.
Lets take full control of Scotlands future and immediately then become a fax based democracy with laws and regulations that can easily harm us faxed from Brussels. Smart thinking there.
I see that employment is at an all time high in the UK (just reported), that manufacturing growth is booming, houses are becoming more affordable. On negative side inflation has gone up to 2.7 percent (BOE target is 2 percent) - I think we can cope.
The amount of laws and taxes set in Brussels is tiny compared to the amount set in Westminster. Plus, if we ever decide to leave Europe we can do it without the manipulation of the "Scottish" press which is all actually controlled by England.
The warning signs of the impact of Brexit are there to see to anyone who chooses to open their eyes. We are now borrowing 200 million a week more than before the brexit vote, lost the AAA credit rating, inflation soaring, wages falling in real terms, jobs already leaving the UK for the EU, Insurance soaring because of poor return on government bonds. By this time next year companies will be engaging their Brexit contingency plans, once people realise the truth that the massive EU will not bow to any of little England's arrogance or demands.
You can pretend Britain is in a good place now and any loses can be easily absorbed but the truth is much of the NHS is still running Windows XP which to anyone IT literate is shocking - the UK was already heading to dangerous waters before brexit, now with Brexit there's a huge hole in the floor of the boat and we are taking on water - lets not pretend everything is OK because it most certainly is not!
The s***'s not hit the fan yet but it's definitely in flight
Completely agree, Andrew.
The tories have distilled the decision to be made in the coming independence referendum so that it is now based on simpler, literally binary choices.
As before there is the straightforward choice between Scotland becoming independent and taking full responsibility for itself as in any other modern nation state and remaining part of a hopelessly unbalanced UK totally dominated by the largest country in the union. However, the tories have now made it also a stark choice between a regressive state obsessed with its royal family, past glories based on military power and conquest, and 'punching above its weight'. We'll have a choice between being an integral part of a modern Europe based on modern interpretations of human rights or a UK pining for a long lost and mostly imaginary past where prejudice and injustice was perfectly acceptable. We'll have a choice between the limited progress made under devolution and the choke chain being applied by a hard right tory party determined to be one of the last bastions of a failed neo-liberal project where the wishes of the elites trump the needs of the many.
The general election on June 8th won't be about the referendum per se, but the tories and the other unionist parties are determined to make it a judgement about that. The unionists insist the Scottish government is obsessed with independence, but in doing so in every statement they make and question they ask, they show that it is themselves who are obsessed.
Nicola has retreated from a "when" to an "if".
The Scottish Parliament has voted the argument is over. IndyRef 2 is going to happen, the only question is whether the English masters care enough about the Scottish to allow it before brexit so we can stay in the EU without ever leaving. Personally I am sceptical as Idont think the rulers of England care about the people of Scotland at all as can be seen by the basing of the UK Nuclear deterrent beside 90% of Scotland's population.
Nicola on the radio yesterday
“Look, when we come to an independence referendum — if we come to an independence referendum — these issues will be subject to the greatest of scrutiny.”
If...
In 2014 many people voted based on whether they liked the personality of Alex Salmond, then Alex suggested it was a once in a generation chance. Now Nicola has used the word "if".
Can I just be perfectly clear about this - the Independence movement is bigger than the personality or the words of any one person or group of people. While we in the Independence movement are currently extremely happy to be lead by Nicola and the SNP, this movement is much bigger than this one party and even if Nicola said tomorrow that she was joining UKIP this movement will continue and will never ever stop.
The Scottish Parliament has given its decision there will be another referendum - If the word "if" was used it is likely because this all has to be approved by Westminster. But to consider the possibility of England blocking Scotland's right to choose it's own path - if you think this will stop the movement you are severely mistaken, I think it would just turbo charge the movement.
The separatists are falling by the wayside and our Devolved "parliament" is all that it does " Parler"...no actions nor indeed acts .
Just " banter" in the most tribal of ways.
An embarrassment to Scotland.
The only thing that is an embarrassment to Scotland is the hard right unionist brexiteers who think that immigration levels in England are more important than the future prosperity of us all.
It's also shameful, racist and idiotic.
It`s hard to think you actually believe that Andrew. You must be living in some strange bubble up there, and not on your own it seems. Your right about one thing though. England can save a great deal of money without having to prop up Scotland.
Just like England will save a lot of money by not being a part of the EU? So if England could be economically better off without Scotland dragging it down why are they so desperate to keep us tied to their purse strings? If we are really such a burden why does Westminster not have a clear and open audit book for Scottish contributions to the UK economy? Pray tell us our fully costed exact contribution to the UK economy and explain fully why Westminster wishes to keep such an economically poor nation on its books?
Then when will we see the hard facts on how we will run the Scottish economy? We have had the flag waving, parades and cries of Freedom now we want the economic facts warts and all. And until such times as we see those facts, and I mean hard facts, not 'personal opinions', no one will be able to genuinely make up their mind as to which way to vote.
There is no political party keener on waving flags than the Tories, they even have one incorporated into their logo. For Ruth Davidson to give lectures on the negative aspects of nationalism almost beggars belief.
Wait till they start painting curbs red white and blue and knocking 15 grand of the value of your house - overnight. It's a bleak future for a Brexit UK Scotland without the European courts overseeing the English they will crush any opposition in a discriminatory and unjust way and there won't be anything you can do about it (like use the European Court of Human Rights the way nationalists in N. Ireland have had to do many times over the years.)
