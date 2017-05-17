CONSERVATIONISTS have warned thousands of Scotland’s seabirds will be put under threat after ministers won a court battle to give the go-ahead for four massive offshore windfarms.
The RSPB said it was “bitterly disappointed” over the decision from the Inner House of the Court of Session, with the charity having won an earlier appeal against the projects.
The most advanced of the schemes is the £2 billion 450MW Neart Na Gaoithe wind farm in the Firth of Forth estuary, which already holds a power generation contract.
The others given the green flag are the 784MW Inch Cape turbines 15 km off the Angus coastline, and two Seagreen arrays near the Isle of May.
The RSPB had objected to the plans on environmental grounds, and believe they could have a devastating impact on vulnerable wildlife.
Stuart Housden, director of RSPB Scotland said the charity backed renewable power, but not at any cost.
He said: “Combined, these huge projects threaten to kill thousands of Scotland’s internationally protected seabirds every year, including thousands of puffins, gannets and kittiwakes.
“These could be amongst the most deadly windfarms for birds anywhere in the world.
“It was with great reluctance and as a last resort, but in these circumstances, it was clear that RSPB Scotland had to make a stand. Given the huge threat to Scotland’s wildlife from these projects, we do not regret our actions so far.”
Mainstream Renewable Power, the firm behind the Neart Na Gaoithe plan, intends to build 64 turbines rising 100 metres from the sea bed.
The firm says that more than £540 million will be invested in Scotland during the construction phase, with a further £610m during the lifetime of the windfarm.
More than 500 jobs will be created during construction, with 100 permanent posts once the project is complete.
David Sweenie, Mainstream’s Offshore Manager for Scotland, insisted the firm would work closely to minimise the impact on the environment. He said: “This £2bn project is capable of supplying all the homes in a city the size of Edinburgh with clean energy.
“It will create over 500 jobs during construction and over 100 permanent jobs once operational.
“As a nationally significant infrastructure project, Neart na Gaoithe will help Scotland and the UK meet their climate and energy goals, and develop a world-leading offshore wind sector.”
Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy, Paul Wheelhouse, said: “The Scottish Government remains strongly committed to the development of offshore wind energy.
“Clearly, protecting Scotland’s marine environment is of paramount importance and at the heart of the Scottish Government’s approach to offshore renewable energy applications, and we are keen to work constructively with both the RSPB and renewable energy developers to ensure the sector has a bright future in Scotland.”
Message for 'Ministers' -
"Reliance on wind actually INCREASES EMISSIONS AND FOSSIL FUELS OVERALL, due to inefficiencies introduced into the system. Big Wind eliminates none of the need for conventional capacity, but rather consumes vast quantities of additional fuel and raw materials, while spewing emissions during the manufacture, transportation, construction and maintenance of the enormous redundant turbines and their uniquely demanding infrastructure.
The Wind Game is nothing but an obscenely costly, mostly useless energy redundancy scheme. It funnels unimaginable profits from our taxpayer and rate-payer pockets to its inner circle, while knowingly ignoring its victims' desperate pleas for relief - and indeed ridiculing them and trying to bury all the growing evidence of harm to their health and well being.
We've witnessed three decades of this callous, mercenary assault, this arrogant denial of what is known to be true, this untold suffering of thousands of innocent victims around the world. It's time to bring in the human rights and social justice referees - and call "game over"
EPAW 2nd March 2017 (University of Virginia Medical School)
have been either drinking or smoking ,reliance on wind farms increases emissions overall ,,,iv,e never heard of so much verbal crap in all my life ,, what would you rather have nuclear energy ,costly ,dangerous and never producing anywhere near 50 percent output ,and the poisonous waste that lies for hundreds of years ,and leaks into the Irish sea that are hushed and cover up ,,,no give me renewable clean energy any day ,
WINDFARMS ARE CLIMATE KILLERS - Der Spiegel
" All of the wind turbines, rooftop solar panels, hydroelectric and biogas
plants in Germany have not reduced CO2 emissions by a single gram"
"So perhaps you've heard about Germany's heroic green energy revolution, about how it's overhauling its entire energy infrastructure to embrace renewable energy sources? Well in reality, our chimney stacks are spewing out more than ever, and coal consumption jumped 8 percent in the first half of 2013. Germans are pumping more climate-killing CO2 into the air than they have in years."
(EPAW website under documents)
100m from the seabed ??????????? - Try 200m with 150m of that being above sea level.
Wait until there is a storm like the January 1968 one which caused utter carnage along the Forth Clyde valley.
well yer choice is renewable or nuclear ,,one is very very costly and dangerous and the other clean ,,,and i notice you had to go back to 1968 ,is this your very best at slagging of renewable,s ,,,,renewable are tomorrows energy problems ,more so ,like a country like Scotland where we have such harsh windy weather almost all the time ,,but going back to 1968 is ripping the **** right out of it,try do better next time ,and stay of the bevy
Absolute nonsense, if you want to keep your lights on then the so called renewables which in reality means wind power does not even come into the equation. At the moment wind is only producing 4.42% of our needs and that is a good day for wind.
When you clearly know nothing about electricity then I would advise that you leave the keyboard alone.
Edit - one blew down on a windfarm being constructed near me just a couple of months ago and the wind was nothing like 68, another storm that would have sorted the turbines out was the one on the 11th Jan 2005.
Last edited: 11:26am Wed 17 May 17
well lets hear your energy proposal,and by the way ,Scottish Electricity just recently ,came completely from renewable ,,,and its plain to see your obsessed with nuclear ,,, so if one or two of these wind farm fail ,this means that ,all those hundreds or thousands of wind farms a ,complete failure ,i don,t think so , ,,,your just totally against renewable energy ,with absolutely no alternative ,,,,
Political Storm Erupts: Hostile Germans Turn on Ugly, Costly & Ineffective Wind Power!
"Held up as the wind cult’s poster girl, Germany went hard and fast, spearing tens of thousands of these things all over its, once cherished and pristine, landscape.
The cost of its maniacal rush into massively subsidised wind and solar to German businesses and households has been astronomical and, in the mother of all ironies, CO2 emissions continue to rise!"
well there is nuclear ,,that has never produced any more than 45 percent of output ,,,cost billions ,and its waste is highly highly toxic for hundreds of years ,, and its cost ,to make it disappear is again billions ,and it leaks into the Irish sea which is always hushed up ,,, there is no pollution in the air ,sea ,or land today or tomorrow ,not like nuclear
Since when did the slaughter of Birds and bats, by the million, become 'clean green' energy?
Every year in Spain alone — according to research by the conservation group SEO/Birdlife — between 6 and 18 million, yes million, birds and bats are killed by wind farms. They kill roughly twice as many bats as birds.
Recent research from around the world indicates horrific bird mortality rates:-
Spain - 330 Birds per turbine per year
Germany - 309 Birds per turbine per year
Sweden - 895 Birds per turbine per year
When will the wind industry tell us the full Scottish figures?
And before the absurd is mentioned, I've never seen an eagle killed by a cat, car windscreen, or kitchen window!
(Details on EPAW under documents, Birds and Bats)
This really is disastrous news, not only for the thousands of seabirds that will be killed as a result of these wind farm installations, but for Scotland's energy infrastructure as a whole.
The Scottish Government are so utterly hoodwinked by wind energy that they are blundering down a very dangerous road with absolutely no regard for the consequences of their actions. To put it bluntly, our nation is being systematically failed by the lack of investment in ANY new base-load capacity - and the SNP have absolutely nowhere to hide on this.
You will always hear the usual 'benefits' how X-number of jobs will be 'created' during the construction of these subsidy-guzzling wind farms and how X-number of homes will powered, but the reality is that these things are going to cripple our electricity system.
On sunny, still days like today, these wind farms create absolutely no power whatsoever. Then, when it it is windy and there is too much electricity being generated, the owners of these wind farms are paid, yes paid, NOT to produce energy - and the average bill payer is expected to pick up the tab.
Once again, Scottish ministers have overridden common sense, ignored the facts and are happy to spin their lies and renewable energy dogma all because they think wind farms will actually make a difference to global CO2 output - while China continues with building ever more coal-fired power stations..
Utter MADNESS.
https://www.chinadialogue.net/article/show/single/en/9785-China-s-Belt-and-Road-Initiative-still-pushing-coal
Last edited: 1:11pm Wed 17 May 17
Terrible decision, the SNP are obsessed with renewable energy just as much as independence!
Mon the birds.....
