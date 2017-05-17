CONSERVATIONISTS have warned thousands of Scotland’s seabirds will be put under threat after ministers won a court battle to give the go-ahead for four massive offshore windfarms.

The RSPB said it was “bitterly disappointed” over the decision from the Inner House of the Court of Session, with the charity having won an earlier appeal against the projects.

The most advanced of the schemes is the £2 billion 450MW Neart Na Gaoithe wind farm in the Firth of Forth estuary, which already holds a power generation contract.

