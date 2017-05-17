HE has brought star quality to a slew of Hollywood blockbusters but now comic book writer Mark Millar is turning his talents to something a little more unusual... a high school auction.

The Coatbridge-born writer attracts big names to his movies and now he is bringing that skill to bear on a secondary school fundraiser for a homelessness charity.

Thanks to Mr Millar's influence, guests of the St Aloysius College's annual black tie dinner will have the chance to enter the Sony pictures inner sanctum for the movie of their choice or attend a London premiere and share the cinema with Channing Tatum and Colin Firth.

