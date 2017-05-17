HE has brought star quality to a slew of Hollywood blockbusters but now comic book writer Mark Millar is turning his talents to something a little more unusual... a high school auction.
The Coatbridge-born writer attracts big names to his movies and now he is bringing that skill to bear on a secondary school fundraiser for a homelessness charity.
Thanks to Mr Millar's influence, guests of the St Aloysius College's annual black tie dinner will have the chance to enter the Sony pictures inner sanctum for the movie of their choice or attend a London premiere and share the cinema with Channing Tatum and Colin Firth.
Mr Millar, well known for revamping the X Men series, has also secured work experience at a Hollywood studio and Greg Hemphill's script from the BBC's Still Game live show, complete with his pencil notes.
And, of course, the top prize is tickets to a screening of the Leicester Square premiere of Kingsman 2 - Mr Millar's latest film - with Tatum and Firth.
The glittering event in London will also see attendees entertained by Sir Elton John, who appears in the film.
Mr Millar said: "The Sony screening is particularly exciting - this is their inner sanctum.
"We have just been very fortunate in that everyone we got in touch with come back to us with something great.
"The school board got in touch and asked if my wife and I could provide something a wee bit crazy - and so we rose to the challenge.
"The charity we are fundraising for is wonderful in that it successfully supports the homeless using very little resources and we hope to raise enough money in one night to meet its fundraising needs for the year."
The charity involved is Loaves and Fishes, based in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, and which supports the homeless.
Among the more workaday prizes, which will be auctioned at the ball on June 3 in Glasgow's Radisson Blu hotel, are a week in a three-bed apartment in Switzerland and hospitality tickets to see Celine Dion.
Mr Millar added: "This could very well be the best school auction ever."
Tickets for the event can be purchased from Chris Crighton, St Aloysius College Finance Office, 45 Hill Street, Glasgow.
