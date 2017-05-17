Viewers watching a BBC drama about the Rochdale abuse scandal have said they had to switch off because it was too disturbing while others heaped praise on the show and said it should be shown in schools.
Three Girls tells the true story of widespread grooming and sexual assault of girls and young women in Rochdale by a gang of Asian men, which was revealed in 2012.
A new three-part drama based on the true stories of victims of grooming and sexual abuse in Rochdale.#ThreeGirls. Starts tomorrow. 9pm. pic.twitter.com/i1VEMTJqE4
— BBC One (@BBCOne) May 15, 2017
The three-part drama stars Maxine Peake as the scandal’s whistleblower and sexual health worker Sara Rowbotham.
The first episode showed the teenage girls being beaten and raped and some viewers said they found it too hard to watch.
Have had to stop watching – it's too disgraceful awful terrible and still happening somewhere #threegirls
— Kirsten Barger (@kirstenbarger) May 16, 2017
#threegirls is such a hard watch 😢 I had to switch off
— Leanne Jackman (@Leanney21) May 16, 2017
#threegirls absolutely grim, this should not be on tv, had to switch off 😢
— Sarah (@Sarah__Rarah) May 16, 2017
Really struggling to watch #threegirls. I just cannot comprehend how those young, vulnerable girls were continually failed.
— Dawn Ferguson (@DawnFergie1810) May 16, 2017
But other viewers said it was important the programme was seen.
#threegirls a shocking story of abuse that's difficult to watch but needs to be seen. #maxinepeake excellent acting as always @BBCOne
— Lynn Kelly (@LynnKellyWigan) May 16, 2017
#ThreeGirls most uncomfortable, pit of stomach sickening TV I've watched in a long time. Amazing performances 👌🏻😔
— Abbie (@_AbbieAndrews) May 16, 2017
#threegirls is one of the most difficult things I've ever watched. But the information needs to be out there
— 👑Maria (@marialouisaa_) May 16, 2017
I've never found TV so hard to watch. Absolutely gut wrenching. #threegirls
— Nikhil Khagram (@nikhilkhagram) May 16, 2017
Well. Hats off to the BBC. Rotherham CSE abuse scandal excellently portrayed. #threegirls Esp if you're a parent, a MUST watch. #CSE
— Michelle 👸🏻 (@SeeingRainbows_) May 16, 2017
Penny Sutherland was among those calling for the programme to be shown to young people.
#threegirls this needs to be incorporated into the school curriculum to stop it happening to more young girls.
— Penny Sutherland (@SutherlandPenny) May 16, 2017
This programme should be shown in every school in the country #threegirls
— Steve (@stevearimmer) May 16, 2017
#ThreeGirls powerful and hard watch.Needs to be shown in every high school and Wherever social work and safeguarding training occurs
— Ady (@itusxenious) May 16, 2017
Three Girls continues on BBC1 on Tuesday.
Some of these comments are utterly asinine - "this should not be on tv"?? What on earth did people expect given the subject of the drama? There was plenty of advance publicity warning that it wasn't going to be easy viewing. Having read Jayne Senior's book "Broken and Betrayed" I found "Three Girls" compelling and I was awestruck by the quality of the acting, particularly the girl playing Holly. I'm old enough to remember "Cathy Come Home" which caused a furore in its day and I would like to think that "Three Girls" will be equally influential in changing social attitudes.
It is a miracle that this drama was ever made,in labour/lib/dem multicultural Britain it was ignored and swept under the carpet and these children were ignored by racially prejudice public service workers who denied the truth and are as guilty as the groomers
Last edited: 12:11pm Wed 17 May 17
I chose not to watch this drama - maily because I knew the backgound and thought it would be upsetting to see it in all its horror.
Most of us know what went on. When this was reported very early on and not believed that should have shocked us all!
