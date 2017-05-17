The Disney Store has removed a kids travel mug from shelves after a seven-year-old girl's tongue was jammed in the lid for four hours.

Megan Donald, 7, was rushed to hospital after her tongue became lodged in the lid of a Monsters Inc screw-top cup.

She was taken from primary school to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where staff used a drill and hacksaw to remove the lid.

Mother Natalie, from Glasgow, was called to Megan's primary school where she found her daughter with the full mug attached to her tongue.

The 31-year-old managed to unscrew the bottom of the mug which had been rendered airtight.

Medical staff rushed Megan to A&E where they told Natalie they had never seen anything like it.

Staff at the Royal Hospital for Children attempted to use bolt cutters to remove the lid but were forced to give Megan a local anaesthetic during a four-hour attempt to remove the plastic.

She told BBC Scotland: "They then got someone down from dentistry who gave her a local anaesthetic in her tongue which was really painful for her. She was screaming and I had to hold her down. It was very upsetting for both of us. But they still couldn't pull the lid off."

"The doctor got a new blade for the hacksaw and managed to cut away part of the lid," Mrs Donald said. "They then managed to use the dentist drill to make a line through it and managed to pull it off.

"We were so relieved. The lid was probably stuck on there for more than four hours."

She has now called for the company to issue a product recall to prevent other children being injured.

The mug had been purchased from the Disney Store in Glasgow's St Enoch Centre.

A Disney Store spokesman said: "This is undoubtedly an unfortunate incident that we've taken seriously by immediately stopping sales of the mug from our stores and websites and destroying all other existing stock."

Disney has also withdrawn the sale of a further three mugs which used the same design.

The spokesman said there were currently no plans to recall the product.