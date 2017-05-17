Kezia Dugdale has rejected the view of union boss Len McCluskey, who said he cannot see Labour winning the General Election.
The Unite leader suggested winning 200 seats - nearly 30 fewer than in 2015 - would be a "successful" result for UK leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Ms Dugdale, the party's leader in Scotland, said she defined success as "winning the election".
She told BBC Radio Scotland: "I hope he is wrong, I want to see a Labour government across the whole of the United Kingdom, that's what I'm spending every waking moment of my day campaigning for."
She added: "I think he's wrong, I hope he's wrong."
Asked what success would look like in Scotland where Labour had just one MP, Ms Dugdale said: "I am not going to put a number on it because I haven't produced a list of target seats.
"I want to make progress in Scotland, I want to win more seats, I want to reduce the majority of SNP MPs in many other seats.
"The reality is in the vast majority of seats across Scotland's central belt, it is the Labour Party that stands a very strong second to the SNP."
Ms Dugdale was speaking ahead of a major campaign speech in Glasgow, where she will appeal to voters in Scotland who backed remaining in the EU and the UK.
She will say these voters are a "majority for change" and are not served by either the SNP or the Conservatives.
She will accuse the Tories and SNP of trying to hijack the result of the Scottish independence and EU referendums, and argue a vote for Labour rejects the "extremes" of both those parties.
Ms Dugdale will say: "In the face of some of the greatest challenges our country has ever faced, the choice at this election is being presented as one between a Scottish National Party with no programme to speak of and an emboldened Tory party that is pushing a hard Brexit at all costs.
"We cannot allow this to be the choice at this election - because it doesn't represent what the vast majority of people in this country want.
"Across Scotland, people voted both to remain in the UK and remain in Europe.
"But our votes are being hijacked by Tory and SNP politicians who want to use how we voted in referendums and general elections to assume something about the kind of future we want to see.
"As a Labour Party, we put ourselves on the side of the vast majority of people across our country who rejected a hard Brexit and rejected independence."
She will add: "There is a clear majority in this country in favour of that vision of our society. I want to appeal to them today.
"They are the majority for change. A majority who aren't served by either the Tories or the SNP.
"They are the people who are sick of the Tories' lack of compassion and the SNP's obsession with another referendum.
"And who just want us to be getting on with the job of governing and changing people's lives.
"In three weeks, the Scottish Labour candidate on the ballot paper is the option to reject the extremes of both the SNP and the Tories."
Kezia Dugdale "Labour won't go into coalition with parties that promote austerity policies"
17/5/2017 - Labour form a coalition with the Tories in Aberdeen City Council.
I used think Dugdale was out of her depth but fundamentally decent, but now she's just outed herself as a hypocrite as well. Labour really are finished in Scotland and have no one to blame but themselves.
Last edited: 12:12pm Wed 17 May 17
Poor Kezia, the manifesto must be really embarrassing for her in her last 3 weeks as Labour Leader in Scotland. Let's look at Kezia's embarrassment.
Labour will NOT increase any Tax on earnings under £80,000. That means, as I read it, Labour will continue with Tory Tax Cut for 40p rate from £43,000 to £50,000 in coming years. Yet, Wee Kezia was the first to shout at the SNP for not being bold enough in only raising the Tax Band at approximately £43,000 and above, in line with inflation. So Kezia, are you happy to continue with Tory Tax Cut?
So Kezia, you wanted to increase Tax on EVERY worker in Scotland and berated the SNP for not doing so. But now you're signed up to Labour pledge to freeze ALL TAX up to £80,000 and, cut the Tax for those earning £43,000 to £80,000. Why is Scotland to be taxed more than England in Kezia's world?
Labour will not commit to return ALL powers to Scotland that are currently held in EU. That's a kick in the teeth to every Scot. Labour could keep the returning powers in "exceptional circumstances." What are those exceptional circumstances Kezia? Is that a good deal for Scotland?
Kezia promised Scotland there would be a new Federal Plan for whole of the UK. But now Labour has refused to commit.
Kezia says the SNP are continuing Tory Austerity on the Poor. Today, Labour changed their Policy on Welfare and increasing Welfare for the Sick, Disabled, Working Poor about 5 times. We now know it is Labour that will continue with the Tory policy to FREEZE Welfare Payments that are paid to the sick, disabled,carers, working poor etc. Remind me Kezia. Which Party joined the Tories in 2015 and Voted down EVERY SNP Amendment to the Scotland Act 2015 that would have given the Scottish Parliament more Welfare Powers? It begins with Lab and ends in our. Your wee pal, Ian Murray walked through the lobbies in Westminster with his Tory Pals that night, not the SNP.
How about the Tory Rape Clause? Now Labour Manifesto will not reverse the policy in full.
For all the hype, we now see Labour cannot be trusted to reverse Tory Cuts. All Welfare Cuts are despicable as they hurt the most vulnerable in society. However this Rape Clause policy is beyond the pale. It bad enough Labour will not increase Welfare Payments each year in line with inflation, but to keep this odious policy. Please do not vote Labour or Tory if you have any humanity.
What about the continued volte face from Kezia?
12 months ago Kezia said she was comfortable with Independence Referendum, and her MSP's could vote as they wish on the issue. Now she continually states She and Labour are against Independence, full stop.
Last year, Kezia said Jeremy Corbyn was a disaster for Labour and would be a disaster for UK. She said she would never vote for him as Leader. Today, she stood on same platform as Jezza after Manifesto launch when Photographers were taking their shots for news coverage.
How many Labour supporters can say they can still support these lies? Only the SNP will stand up for Scotland.
Eh, did she not say something similar not that long ago. How many faces does this lady have ?
One is realistic, the other is unrealistic, make up your own mind
Try keeping up to date Herald - I do and Len's views have changed! His views have changed and rightly so!
But on Wednesday morning he said the interview had been a "conversational piece" against the backdrop of "if the opinions polls are to be believed".
"I am now full of optimism. If I was having that interview now I would not be making those comments," he said.
How can anyone keep up to date. Like Labour, he has changed his stance in less than 10 hours!
Wouldn't you?
If the opinion polls are right then the gap is narrowing - I believe the opinon polls are wrong and that the gap is a lot narrower than the polls are telling us!
