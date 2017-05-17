LABOUR'S entire team of Aberdeen councillors face party suspension unless they quit their coalition with the Tories.

The party's Scottish ruling body has ordered the city's nine councillors to immediately stand down from the new administration, claiming they had defied instructions to reject a power-sharing deal.

It emerged earlier on Wednesday that Labour were on the cusp of forming a coalition to run Aberdeen after the city's former leader was appointed the council's Lord Provost.

Barney Crocket was voted in by 23 votes to 21, a clear indication it was snubbing the order to committ only to 'anti-austerity' alliances at local government level.

The deal would leave the Tories as the senior partner in the administration running Scotland's third city following the recent council elections.

But in a statement, Labour said it would axe those who refused to walk away from the Aberdeen alliance, adding its Scottish Executive Committee, "made up of trade union representatives, local party representatives, affiliated groups and the leadership", took the decision on Tuesday not to approve a Tory coalition.

A spokesman said: "Labour’s approach has been clear and consistent: we absolutely cannot do any deal with another party if it would result in further austerity being imposed on local communities.

"The Conservatives are a pro-austerity party and the SEC panel did not accept that working families in Aberdeen would be protected from further cuts as the result of the proposed deal with the Tories.

“As a result, any Labour councillor who does not stand down from this multi-party arrangement will be in breach of Labour Party rules and may be suspended from the party."

Labour finished with half its previous Aberdeen cohort, down from 18 to nine, while the Tories surged to 11 from three.

The SNP became the biggest party, but despite having 19 councillors, up from 16 in 2012, did not have enough to form a majority administration.

The LidDems ruled out enter into a coalition to run Aberdeen City Council.

It had been reported that a deal had been struck to leave the SNP in opposition, with the Tories and Labour to propose sharing co-leadership.

Mr Crocket's appointment was the first stage in that process.

Mr Crockett said: “No one could be more proud than I am today.”

Meanwhile, the Tories, independents and LibDems will lead Angus Council, with a Conservative provost appointed.

The SNP had run a minority administration at the east coast authority before the local elections and finished May 5 as the biggest party in Angus but have now been forced into opposition by the Tory-led coalition.