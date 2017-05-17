LABOUR'S entire team of Aberdeen councillors face party suspension unless they quit their coalition with the Tories.
The party's Scottish ruling body has ordered the city's nine councillors to immediately stand down from the new administration, claiming they had defied instructions to reject a power-sharing deal.
It emerged earlier on Wednesday that Labour were on the cusp of forming a coalition to run Aberdeen after the city's former leader was appointed the council's Lord Provost.
Barney Crocket was voted in by 23 votes to 21, a clear indication it was snubbing the order to committ only to 'anti-austerity' alliances at local government level.
The deal would leave the Tories as the senior partner in the administration running Scotland's third city following the recent council elections.
But in a statement, Labour said it would axe those who refused to walk away from the Aberdeen alliance, adding its Scottish Executive Committee, "made up of trade union representatives, local party representatives, affiliated groups and the leadership", took the decision on Tuesday not to approve a Tory coalition.
A spokesman said: "Labour’s approach has been clear and consistent: we absolutely cannot do any deal with another party if it would result in further austerity being imposed on local communities.
"The Conservatives are a pro-austerity party and the SEC panel did not accept that working families in Aberdeen would be protected from further cuts as the result of the proposed deal with the Tories.
“As a result, any Labour councillor who does not stand down from this multi-party arrangement will be in breach of Labour Party rules and may be suspended from the party."
Labour finished with half its previous Aberdeen cohort, down from 18 to nine, while the Tories surged to 11 from three.
The SNP became the biggest party, but despite having 19 councillors, up from 16 in 2012, did not have enough to form a majority administration.
The LidDems ruled out enter into a coalition to run Aberdeen City Council.
It had been reported that a deal had been struck to leave the SNP in opposition, with the Tories and Labour to propose sharing co-leadership.
Mr Crocket's appointment was the first stage in that process.
Mr Crockett said: “No one could be more proud than I am today.”
Meanwhile, the Tories, independents and LibDems will lead Angus Council, with a Conservative provost appointed.
The SNP had run a minority administration at the east coast authority before the local elections and finished May 5 as the biggest party in Angus but have now been forced into opposition by the Tory-led coalition.
Tory / Labour, not made any difference. Both these parties have made a dogs ear of Aberdeen. Aberdeen a city of oil for nearly 50 years where little progress has been made. Even their football team try to do their best for the City. Now with less money from oil the City, it will be interesting to see how it will now develop.
Glasgow Labour must have shipped up their stock of brown envelopes, this all about personal gain for the Aberdeen Labour, I wonder what empty promises the Tories made to them to buy this coalition..
Good news! It's high time that Unionist parties collaborated to defeat the nat/sep menace.
Vote for which ever Unionist candidate has the best chances.
The unionist parties have been ruining Aberdeen for years. They have done dodgy deals with property developers that will cost the city millions in compensation, have gone over time and budget on a new Don crossing, all this while the former head of finance, Willie Young verbally approved £200,000 of work to repair a wall his family own.
You'd have to be a moron to want them to continue running the city into the ground.
The unionists unite! Vote to take Scotland another step nearer independence.
Obviously in Labour eyes the Tories are an anti-austerity party. In Tory eyes Labour are gullible imbeciles.
Pity poor Aberdeen the citizens can look forward to cuts, cuts and more cuts to local services.
Tells you everything about labour power happy with no morals. Remember what happened to the last lot that climbed into bed with the tories they were shafted and wiped out.
The Labour/ Tory "your enemy is my enemy" coalition farce continues in Aberdeen. There is a steady move from supporting Scottish Labour to supporting the SNP and this is why.
It's been said that Scottish Labour is on a journey. The route and speed are uncertain but the destination is now surely clear to all.
lets see what action their Party Exec takes to put a stop to this, after all they have told their Groups that they will have the final decision. This meets NONE of the criteria set by the Labour Party exec.
Remember the whoha about expelling people who spoke in favour of another party, tactical voting suggestions.
This is not in the best interests of either local government nor the electorate. A progressive alliance with the SNP should have been the deal. It appears some Labour politicians have put self interest ahead of the interests of the people.
Looks like 'the few not the many' is the slogan of these Labour councillors.
When will Labour, in Scotland, ever learn?
Having seen how the Tories destroyed the LDs by using them as a "patsy", Labour councillors are, now, puting their Party in the same position.
Labour seems to think that by joining the Tories, they will get some electoral advantage, but its wrong, just as the LDs were wrong. Ordinary Scottish voters will see Labour's alliance with the Tories as a betrayal of ordinary working people. No-one, but no-one, believes that any Tory representative will work for the benefit of the ordinary family or in the best interests of the community.
Looks to me that the STV PR system is proving to be less than desirable, leaving the Party with most votes and most councillors vulnerable to rag bag coalitions that are likely, at least in some instances, to prove very unstable. This is a non party political comment as it is not just one Party that has found that having the best level of support in a Council area, but being denied a majority by the PR system, find themselves out of control because of a coalition of others low value preferences.
It is the system however but constant coalitions, particularly if more than two parties are involved virtually guarantees that any controversial issue is avoided no matter its merit plus there is often a great deal of short term thinking as nobody can be sure the coalition will hold for the required period of time. As they say, we shall see.
Blue Tories using Red Tories... SLAB disgracing them selves.. again.
they should be expelled from the party
Love to see that happening in Glasgow
Bad news for Aberdeen's future. The last Labour run council did a deal to bring Belgian built Hydrogen fuel cell buses to Aberdeen as a demonstration of their green credentials. These buses use a Canadian fuel cell and Canadian refuellers. They're now bringing in some S Korean built fuel cell cars.
What they should have done was set up a collaborative deal with all the other Councils and the Scottish Gov to work with someone like Alexander Dennis to develop that bus technology here.
Now, all they've achieved is to give our competitors a leg up into what will be an important market. Labour are a real threat to the Scottish economy & always have been. The Tories of course will love this.
