Scotland's jobless total has fallen by 14,000 over three months, with the number of people in work increasing by 5,000 over the same period.

Figures showed that unemployment for the period January to March 2017, including those out of work and not eligible for benefits, dropped to 120,000 - with the total 48,000 lower than it was a year ago.

While the UK unemployment rate reached a 42-year low of 4.6%, in Scotland the jobless rate was even lower at 4.4%.

