A Liberal Democrat government would deliver Home Rule for Scotland, according to the party's General Election manifesto.

The party also pledges to oppose a second independence referendum, oppose independence and “work hard to ensure that Scotland remains a part of the United Kingdom”.

The Lib Dems would also invest £100bn in the UK’s infrastructure, if they get the keys to Downing Street in June.

The money would be used to improve road and rail links and install fibre-optic broadband across the UK and build 300,000 homes a year.

A Liberal Democrat government would also scrap VAT for Police Scotland as well as hold a referendum on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

It would also put 1p on income tax - thought not in Scotland - to help fund the NHS and social care.

The manifesto says: "Liberal Democrats have a proud record of leading the way on giving greater powers to the nations of the UK.

"Now we must deliver on the promises made to the people of Scotland and the rest of the UK to further decentralise power.

"We will deliver home rule to each of the nations of a strong, federal and united United Kingdom."

The Lib Dems say that “keeping the UK in the EU will remove the basis for the SNP’s divisive proposed referendum on independence”.

And that “Scotland benefits from being inside the UK and EU single markets. Each is worth billions of pounds and supports tens of thousands of Scottish jobs. Under the Liberal Democrats inclusion in those single markets will continue.”

The Lib Dems plans for a written, federal constitution will also “include a permanent Scottish Parliament that could only be abolished by the sovereign will of the Scottish people.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said that the plans would give voters a choice over their future.

But his party was forced to deny claims they are against abortion after comments emerged from Mr Farron describing the practice as "wrong".

Mr Farron, a practising Christian, gave an interview to a Salvation Army publication in 2007, saying: "Take the issue of abortion. Personally I wish I could argue it away. Abortion is wrong," according to reports in The Guardian.

It comes after Mr Farron became embroiled in controversy over his views over whether gay sex was a sin.

Liberal Democrat election spokesman Sir Ed Davey dismissed the suggestion on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, saying Mr Farron had made it clear he is pro-choice and "we wouldn't change the law".

Asked whether the party would ban abortion, Sir Ed, who is standing in his former Kingston and Surbiton seat, said: "No. Tim has made very clear he has changed his mind.

"He's made it clear that he is pro-choice and the Liberal Democrats believe that women should have the right to choose."