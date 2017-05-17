A Liberal Democrat government would deliver Home Rule for Scotland, according to the party's General Election manifesto.
The party also pledges to oppose a second independence referendum, oppose independence and “work hard to ensure that Scotland remains a part of the United Kingdom”.
The Lib Dems would also invest £100bn in the UK’s infrastructure, if they get the keys to Downing Street in June.
The money would be used to improve road and rail links and install fibre-optic broadband across the UK and build 300,000 homes a year.
A Liberal Democrat government would also scrap VAT for Police Scotland as well as hold a referendum on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.
It would also put 1p on income tax - thought not in Scotland - to help fund the NHS and social care.
The manifesto says: "Liberal Democrats have a proud record of leading the way on giving greater powers to the nations of the UK.
"Now we must deliver on the promises made to the people of Scotland and the rest of the UK to further decentralise power.
"We will deliver home rule to each of the nations of a strong, federal and united United Kingdom."
The Lib Dems say that “keeping the UK in the EU will remove the basis for the SNP’s divisive proposed referendum on independence”.
And that “Scotland benefits from being inside the UK and EU single markets. Each is worth billions of pounds and supports tens of thousands of Scottish jobs. Under the Liberal Democrats inclusion in those single markets will continue.”
The Lib Dems plans for a written, federal constitution will also “include a permanent Scottish Parliament that could only be abolished by the sovereign will of the Scottish people.
Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said that the plans would give voters a choice over their future.
But his party was forced to deny claims they are against abortion after comments emerged from Mr Farron describing the practice as "wrong".
Mr Farron, a practising Christian, gave an interview to a Salvation Army publication in 2007, saying: "Take the issue of abortion. Personally I wish I could argue it away. Abortion is wrong," according to reports in The Guardian.
It comes after Mr Farron became embroiled in controversy over his views over whether gay sex was a sin.
Liberal Democrat election spokesman Sir Ed Davey dismissed the suggestion on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, saying Mr Farron had made it clear he is pro-choice and "we wouldn't change the law".
Asked whether the party would ban abortion, Sir Ed, who is standing in his former Kingston and Surbiton seat, said: "No. Tim has made very clear he has changed his mind.
"He's made it clear that he is pro-choice and the Liberal Democrats believe that women should have the right to choose."
I'm sure I've heard this before somewhere....
I wonder what Tim Farron means by 'home rule'?
Does he mean the watered down half measure of devolution or true Home Rule, as envisaged by Jo Grimond, and eloquently defined by David Steel?
‘The principle of home rule is different from devolution. Under home rule, sovereignty lies with the Scottish people and we decide when it is sensible to give powers to the centre on issues like foreign affairs and defence.'
And would embody FFA; wouldn't want that if you value our essential public services.
You beat me to it!
In saying that I quite like Farron.
At least Tim Farron had the integrity to vote against Tory student fee increases, unlike Clegg, Cable, Carmichael and co.
YAY!... Is this like "Devo-to the max?".. "Super duper almost but not quite federalism?"... Or "Independence from everyone else apart from those we're already in a Union with?".... Give us peace Tin Tim... That ship sailed with Broon the buffoon.
How would you expect Scotland to deal with £15bn deficit; what specifically would be the ramifications of dealing with a £15bn deficit?
GERs is not a good guide to the finances of an independent Scotland - she would spend differently.
If an argument is to be made for Union then it should be the reasons why we should have a union, not the fear stories of we we can't break away - the collapse of the Soviet Union saw many countries become independent with less resources than Scotland has.
The heart wants what is wants and with a will it can find a way - the key is to decide what you want.
GERS is absolutely sound. GERS shows how Scotland is spending at the moment. How would she spend differently? ..... well she would spend differently because she'd have £15bn less to spend, plus £49bn for the currency etc.......
Please show your workings for this imaginary amount Scott? And while you're at it could you deduct off our conjured up deficit from Scotland's decades of surplus and give us the balance? .. Cheers.
Nothing imaginery. See the SG's own figures:
http://www.gov.scot/Topics/Statistics/Browse/Economy/GERS
Didn't the LibDems promise to fight against increases in Tuition Fees a few years back....
Yes and that was a big fail - one they acknowledged and apologised for.
How big a fail are 2008 and Brexit? In the big picture the LibDems are out in front in street shoes but, being middle-of-the-road, they lack the punchy positions that, unfortunately, win elections.
I take your point, Marion, and if I were south of the border I would certainly consider a LibDem vote.
me too Richard. Lets hope sanity returns in the South.
I would make a sarky comment about vows but I do recall that Nick Clegg was the only leader who said 'If you say it, you do it'
I'd be happy with an SNP/LibDem picture up here.
Will England save themselves and vote LibDem? Doubtful I think.
The Lib Dems must think Scots are feckin idiots.
By definition Scottish Home Rule is where sovereignty lies with Scots not Westminster, and it is Scots who determine Scotland's constitutional future not Westminster. That determination can only be fulfilled at Holyrood not Westminster. The Scottish Parliament have exercised their democratic authority by calling for a second independence referendum - the Lib Dems oppose that. That shows the Lib Dems are an anti-Home Rule party, like the Tories and Labour.
I think the difference is that the LibDems know the constitution of the UK is in tatters. If the Tories/Labour know this then they don't care.
I do not expect the LibDems to get the authority they need for this from the English electorate. However, it does mean:
Vote SNP to get a seat at the Brexit table and a choice
Vote LibDem for Home Rule
Vote Tory to give Mad May a free hand to crash out of the EU, destroy Scotland and blame the SG
Vote Labour to get the May madness (as voters in the Aberdeen council elections will appreciate).
I should add that I know our Tory voters are decent folk - but this May government is extreme and I, myself, do not feel this represents the views of most of our traditional Tories. I would like to see someone quantify the differences in policy between the current 'Tory' government and UKIP.
This could be entertaining.Willie Rennie won't have a clue what home rule looks like but the SNP will get a few mentions when he does try and describe it.
Willies heart is in the right place - he has rose tinted Union glasses though
Home Rule ought to support the SG proposals for Scotland staying in the EFTA as a starting point
Independence is what Scotland needs and what it is going to get. Devolution/Home Rule is not enough any more. Vote for independence and ask others to do the same.
