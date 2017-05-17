A dad had a Nazi surprise when he saw the face of Adolf Hitler lying on his kitchen draining board.
Steven Hunter, 33, was preparing some milk for his baby son and grabbed a glass of water when a damp patch by his sink caught his eye.
The water left from washing the dishes had left a shadowy image of the Fuehrer, complete with side-parting and infamous moustache.
Steven said: "It was a bit of a strange one. I was getting some milk ready for my son when something caught my attention.
"Some water had formed into the unmistakable image of Adolf Hitler.
"What I could see was a hairline and eyes underneath and then there's the moustache. The facial features are all there."
Steve, a marketing worker from Glasgow, added: "I got a bit of a shock.
"It was just water that had been left from washing the dishes, but it just looks like you know who.
"I had to rush and take a picture because you don't see stuff like that every day.
"I showed it to my wife and friends and they thought it was quite creepy. It has caused a stir on my Facebook page as you could imagine."
Hitler's face has also been seen on dogs, goldfish and cars - and even a house in South Wales.
Didn't realise I had ventured onto the Sunday Sport website
I was thinking more Viz.
That's nothing, I'm sure I saw faces from the X Factor, Strictly, Ant and Dec along with a lot of others in my toilet pan.
This is news? Is the Herald trying to deflect from the latest Ruthless Davidson bigoted unionist gaffe, or is it to deflect from the Labour manifesto's almost total absence of any policies that are relevant to Scotland?
