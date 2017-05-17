NICOLA Sturgeon has again been forced to give her support to a high-profile SNP candidate whose past work as a solicitor is under investigation.

The First Minister defended Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, who is standing for re-election in Ochil and South Perthshire, after fresh newspaper claims about the nature of the inquiry.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, 46, confirmed last week that the Law Society of Scotland was examining “administrative matters” relating to her former law firm, Glasgow-based Hamilton Burns.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh was a partner in the company from 2010 until her election in 2015, and remains a shareholder according to the House of Commons register of interests.

The Daily Mail reported the Law Society of Scotland was investigating a specific financial matter involving Ms Ahmed-Sheikh as a signatory.

The paper said Ms Ahmed-Sheikh’s former partner in the firm, Niall Mickel, who is now an alpine ski instructor, was also under investigation.

It is understood Ms Ahmed-Sheikh was informed of the allegations several weeks ago, before the SNP confirmed her as a candidate.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh and Mr Mickel strongly deny any wrongdoing.

A former Tory who joined the SNP in 2000 as a protegee of Alex Salmond, Ms Ahmed-Sheikh is a senior figure within the SNP and sits on its ruling national executive committee.

Campaigning in East Lothian, Ms Sturgeon was asked by the BBC about the case after SNP minders blocked press reporters from asking what the First Minister knew and when.

With opposition parties stepping up calls for Ms Ahmed-Sheikh to be suspended, Ms Sturgeon told BBC Scotland the investigation did not mean "wrongdoing" had taken place.

She said: “The Law Society investigates many, many complaints about solicitors every year and just because a complaint is raised and an investigation is under way does not mean there has been wrongdoing on the part on the part of the lawyer concerned.

"It's important that these matters are fully and robustly investigated, that's part of the role of the Law Society, so they should be allowed to get on with that investigation and come to a conclusion."

The Scottish Tories suggested there had been a “cover-up” and demanded the First Minister “end her silence” about what she knew the investigation into Ms Ahmed-Sheikh’s affairs.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “This whole episode stinks. It’s quite clear that the SNP should withdraw all support from Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh in this election.

“However, there are now growing questions over the way Nicola Sturgeon handled this matter.

“Was the First Minister told about the investigation facing Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh?

“If so, why did she allow her to carry on as a candidate?

“And why did the SNP try to hide the facts of this matter last week when there was still time to replace Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh with another candidate?

“Everything here points to an official SNP cover-up going straight to Nicola Sturgeon’s door. The SNP must now come clean.

"A failure to do so will demonstrate once again that they are trying to take the voters of Scotland for a ride.”

Scottish Labour’s election manager James Kelly added: “This is a devastating allegation. Quite simply, Nicola Sturgeon must immediately suspend Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

“There is no more time for prevarication from the SNP leadership – any further delays in suspending Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh would be completely unacceptable.

“Nicola Sturgeon can no longer stand by her candidate in Ochil and South Perthshire. Voters need urgent answers – they have a right to all the facts before they go to the polls.”

In a statement last week, Ms Ahmed-Sheikh said: “In a statement issued last week, Ms Ahmed-Sheikh said: ''I'm proud of my 17-year career in the legal profession.

"I am aware that issues have been raised with the Law Society in relation to administrative matters during my time at my former firm.

''The Law Society has a duty to uphold professional standards and they must be allowed to do so without prejudice.

''In the meantime, I'm getting on with fighting this election campaign and seeking re-election to stand up for the people of Ochil and South Perthshire.''