NICOLA Sturgeon has again been forced to give her support to a high-profile SNP candidate whose past work as a solicitor is under investigation.
The First Minister defended Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, who is standing for re-election in Ochil and South Perthshire, after fresh newspaper claims about the nature of the inquiry.
Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, 46, confirmed last week that the Law Society of Scotland was examining “administrative matters” relating to her former law firm, Glasgow-based Hamilton Burns.
Loading article content
Ms Ahmed-Sheikh was a partner in the company from 2010 until her election in 2015, and remains a shareholder according to the House of Commons register of interests.
The Daily Mail reported the Law Society of Scotland was investigating a specific financial matter involving Ms Ahmed-Sheikh as a signatory.
The paper said Ms Ahmed-Sheikh’s former partner in the firm, Niall Mickel, who is now an alpine ski instructor, was also under investigation.
It is understood Ms Ahmed-Sheikh was informed of the allegations several weeks ago, before the SNP confirmed her as a candidate.
Ms Ahmed-Sheikh and Mr Mickel strongly deny any wrongdoing.
A former Tory who joined the SNP in 2000 as a protegee of Alex Salmond, Ms Ahmed-Sheikh is a senior figure within the SNP and sits on its ruling national executive committee.
Campaigning in East Lothian, Ms Sturgeon was asked by the BBC about the case after SNP minders blocked press reporters from asking what the First Minister knew and when.
With opposition parties stepping up calls for Ms Ahmed-Sheikh to be suspended, Ms Sturgeon told BBC Scotland the investigation did not mean "wrongdoing" had taken place.
She said: “The Law Society investigates many, many complaints about solicitors every year and just because a complaint is raised and an investigation is under way does not mean there has been wrongdoing on the part on the part of the lawyer concerned.
"It's important that these matters are fully and robustly investigated, that's part of the role of the Law Society, so they should be allowed to get on with that investigation and come to a conclusion."
The Scottish Tories suggested there had been a “cover-up” and demanded the First Minister “end her silence” about what she knew the investigation into Ms Ahmed-Sheikh’s affairs.
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “This whole episode stinks. It’s quite clear that the SNP should withdraw all support from Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh in this election.
“However, there are now growing questions over the way Nicola Sturgeon handled this matter.
“Was the First Minister told about the investigation facing Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh?
“If so, why did she allow her to carry on as a candidate?
“And why did the SNP try to hide the facts of this matter last week when there was still time to replace Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh with another candidate?
“Everything here points to an official SNP cover-up going straight to Nicola Sturgeon’s door. The SNP must now come clean.
"A failure to do so will demonstrate once again that they are trying to take the voters of Scotland for a ride.”
Scottish Labour’s election manager James Kelly added: “This is a devastating allegation. Quite simply, Nicola Sturgeon must immediately suspend Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.
“There is no more time for prevarication from the SNP leadership – any further delays in suspending Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh would be completely unacceptable.
“Nicola Sturgeon can no longer stand by her candidate in Ochil and South Perthshire. Voters need urgent answers – they have a right to all the facts before they go to the polls.”
In a statement last week, Ms Ahmed-Sheikh said: “In a statement issued last week, Ms Ahmed-Sheikh said: ''I'm proud of my 17-year career in the legal profession.
"I am aware that issues have been raised with the Law Society in relation to administrative matters during my time at my former firm.
''The Law Society has a duty to uphold professional standards and they must be allowed to do so without prejudice.
''In the meantime, I'm getting on with fighting this election campaign and seeking re-election to stand up for the people of Ochil and South Perthshire.''
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Innocent until proven guilty.
Last edited: 1:37pm Wed 17 May 17
Innocent until proven guilty.
Absolutely, Richard. So why did the SNP dump Michelle Thomson and Natalie McGarry?
Oh why do I bother? You lot are so obsessed with your cause that reason doesn't begin to enter into it....
Absolutely, Richard. So why did the SNP dump Michelle Thomson and Natalie McGarry?
Oh why do I bother? You lot are so obsessed with your cause that reason doesn't begin to enter into it....
They resigned the whip, Campbell, and chose not to stand again.
They resigned the whip, Campbell, and chose not to stand again.
I agree with you Richard, and I think it's despicable the way politicians are treated by the media and society in general.
There is definitely a different rule used when it comes to politicians and they are held up to a much higher level of scrutiny than anyone else doing a job.
Having said that, it is most likely going to backfire on Nicola if the voters in Ochil and South Perthshire take on board the massive amount of MSM and social media publicity surrounding this affair.
She did the right thing removing the two MPs under investigation, neither of whom have been found guilty, and allowing Ms Ahmed-Sheikh’s name to go forward may turn out to be an error of judgement.
I agree it is unfair, but politics is about perception most of the time, and rarely facts.
I agree with you Richard, and I think it's despicable the way politicians are treated by the media and society in general.
There is definitely a different rule used when it comes to politicians and they are held up to a much higher level of scrutiny than anyone else doing a job.
Having said that, it is most likely going to backfire on Nicola if the voters in Ochil and South Perthshire take on board the massive amount of MSM and social media publicity surrounding this affair.
She did the right thing removing the two MPs under investigation, neither of whom have been found guilty, and allowing Ms Ahmed-Sheikh’s name to go forward may turn out to be an error of judgement.
I agree it is unfair, but politics is about perception most of the time, and rarely facts.
I thought this had already been covered by The Herald. There must be a general election pending or something.
I thought this had already been covered by The Herald. There must be a general election pending or something.
Tom Gordon regurgitating old news.
Tom Gordon regurgitating old news.
Yes, of course he is. Let's face it, Nicolla is a Solicitor, Tamsina is a Solicitor. Tamsina is a business partner of and advisor to, Alec Salmond. Of course Nicolla will back her all the way. All the way ,that is, unless she is found guilty. Then all three of them will face that good old "Court of public opinion".
Yes, of course he is. Let's face it, Nicolla is a Solicitor, Tamsina is a Solicitor. Tamsina is a business partner of and advisor to, Alec Salmond. Of course Nicolla will back her all the way. All the way ,that is, unless she is found guilty. Then all three of them will face that good old "Court of public opinion".
Guilty of what?
Guilty of what?
[deleted]
"Free the SNP Two", McGarry and Thompson. Why have they been doubled out by Ms Sturgeon? Why is my favourite Tory, Tasmina Ahmed Sheikh, being singled out for innocence?
Last edited: 1:24pm Wed 17 May 17
"Free the SNP Two", McGarry and Thompson. Why have they been doubled out by Ms Sturgeon? Why is my favourite Tory, Tasmina Ahmed Sheikh, being singled out for innocence?
For heaven's sake ...is this not the same headline we had last week ?..does Tom Gordon think we are goldfish ?
Fed up with the election already .
For heaven's sake ...is this not the same headline we had last week ?..does Tom Gordon think we are goldfish ?
Fed up with the election already .
Oh! Look!... Yet another SNP witch hunt, similar to every SNP MP/MSP/MEP being guilty until proven innocent, meanwhile cries for their resignation from our Tory apologists who think it's alright for their MP's to swear at school girls and tell them to f*** off back to Scotland... 'Ah! 'Better together', indeed.
Oh! Look!... Yet another SNP witch hunt, similar to every SNP MP/MSP/MEP being guilty until proven innocent, meanwhile cries for their resignation from our Tory apologists who think it's alright for their MP's to swear at school girls and tell them to f*** off back to Scotland... 'Ah! 'Better together', indeed.
I take it Michelle Thomson and Natalie McGarry were just a dispensable irrelevance whereas Sturgeon is scared to sack the poster girl.
I take it Michelle Thomson and Natalie McGarry were just a dispensable irrelevance whereas Sturgeon is scared to sack the poster girl.