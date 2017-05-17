If yesterday was Corbyn, Corbyn, Corbyn, today was Chaos. Chaos. Chaos.

To Canary Wharf, the monument to capitalism dominating London’s skyline, and the Tory event to give Labour a damn good thrashing over its “black hole” manifesto.

We were on the 39th floor with a panorama over where the masters of the universe gamble their way to profits; hopefully.

There were a number of well-hairgelled, booted and suited executives in the room, which fell silent when a Gordon Gekko-type entered the room. “Isn’t that..?” whispered one hack. “Dunno,” replied another.

Then it came the turn of Mr and Mrs Conservative Inc, which was met by a polite round of applause.

After the expected jibes at Labour’s programme for government – “shambolic package of measures,” “their sums don’t add up” and Corbyn had “failed the test of leadership” – we came to questions about the relationship between Tezza and Hazza.

Quizzed over whether old Phil would remain Chancellor if the Conservatives won on June 9, Mrs May, laughed and shook her head at the temerity of the questioner. She replied: "It's true to say the Chancellor and I and every other member of my team are focused on June 8. Our focus is on winning this General Election because it matters for the future of our country."

To be fair, if she had given a straight “Yes, of course,” then it would have been open season on HM Press asking her about Boris Johnson, Liam Fox, etc.

She insisted she was "very happy to do so" when pressed on whether she would endorse her Tory husband.

"As Philip says we have worked together for many years; longer than we would care to identify.” That bad, eh? She quickly added to laughter from her audience: “That's an age-related comment, nothing else."

The big H also insisted he and the head girl had “worked very closely together” and described the team around Mrs M as "extremely strong," which seemed to be a euphemism for “truly awful”.

Hazza referred to an earlier media interview when he “candidly admitted…and my family will confirm this, that I do occasionally swear".

What at the PM? "I wasn't referring to any particular conversation but I do occasionally swear," noted the Chancellor. This, of course, follows a noble tradition although he did not admit to throwing the occasional mobile phone.

The very fact Tezza and Hazza appeared together led some more cynical minds to suggest that they were putting on a united front to deny the obvious rift.

After his embarrassing Budget U-turn, which turned the air blue in Downing Street(allegedly), if Mr H is written off and loses his job the weekend after the vote, there will doubtless be a lot of !$%&! and perhaps some *%^$! directed at the Hammonds’ bathroom mirror the morning after.