A Labour descent into "civil war and bloodletting" will leave SNP MPs the only real opposition to the Tories at Westminster, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The SNP leader said that if the polls prove right, Jeremy Corbyn's party would be in "meltdown" after June 8 and incapable of standing up to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Ms Sturgeon was campaigning in Musselburgh, East Lothian, where she urged voters to back her party to stop Mrs May having a "blank cheque" for a hard Brexit.

She was responding to Unite leader Len McCluskey's suggestion that winning 200 seats - nearly 30 fewer than in 2015 - would be a ''successful'' result for Mr Corbyn - comments he later claimed were taken out of context.

Ms Sturgeon told BBC Scotland: "I think when we've got one of Jeremy Corbyn's closest allies, perhaps his very closest ally, Len McCluskey, effectively saying Labour's not going to win this election and it's all about damage limitation, then we know beyond a shadow of a doubt that if you want MPs that are going to hold the Tories to account, be an effective opposition and stand up for Scotland's interests, then that in Scotland can only come from the SNP.

"If Labour's heading for the kind of defeat that some of the polls suggest, they're going to descend into a period of civil war and bloodletting.

"So, they're not going to be capable of being an opposition to the Tories.

"Real opposition, just as it has over the past two years, will only come from the SNP. Tory MPs will be a rubber-stamp for Theresa May, Labour's not fit to be in opposition."

The First Minister also criticised Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson for attempting to "stir up division" over the constitution.

She told ITVNews: "The reality is in this election the Tories only want to talk about independence because they don't want to talk about their record and they don't want to talk about their policies.

"Ruth Davidson doesn't want to talk about the rape clause, rising inequality, rising poverty because of Tory tax and benefit policies.

"So, she's engaged in a diversionary tactic in this election.

"Of course, people in Scotland have different opinions on independence but we can disagree without being divided and I think Ruth Davidson is doing her best to try to stir up division."