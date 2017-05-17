A convicted paedophile claimed he killed missing Madeleine McCann in a sick bid to try and contact her parents.
Former nursery worker Aaron Collis, 31, "craved" media attention after being jailed for a number of sex offences against children in 2009.
He set up a website on which he made sick claims about the toddler who vanished in Portugal in 2007 - and now says he 'still finds it all funny'.
He told local newspaper Cambridge News he is unrepentant about wasting police time.
He said: "I was doing it to mess them around because I enjoyed it. I still do find it funny."
On his website Collis claims he may have seen Madeleine McCann in France in 2007.
He added: "There’s a difference between narcissistic behaviour and the truth.
"The reasons I lied was to service my own purposes. I’ve got no reason to lie about anything else.
"Whether people choose to believe what’s on the website. I don’t really care.
"I’d rather people hate me than nothing at all. At least it’s an emotion. I want people to love me or hate me. I don’t want people to think I’m insignificant."
Madeleine disappeared from the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in May 2007 while her parents were dining with friends at a nearby restaurant.
