Vladimir Putin has dismissed the ongoing scandal around President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian officials as "political schizophrenia."

Mr Trump came under fire earlier this week after it was revealed that he shared the sensitive intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak.

Speaking at a joint news conference with the visiting Italian prime minister on Wednesday, the Russian president said he had "no other explanation" as to why President Trump came under attack other than "political schizophrenia".

Loading article content