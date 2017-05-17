The body of a young Shawlands man has been found almost a week after he was reported missing.

Alexander Singerman, 31, was last seen leaving work in Auchencruive, South Ayrshire, and heading to a meeting at the Gaiety Theatre in Ayr on Wednesday, May 10.

Police say he never arrived. His car, a white VW Polo, was found near his work and he was seen walking towards St Quivox on the B743.

