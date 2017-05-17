The body of a young Shawlands man has been found almost a week after he was reported missing.
Alexander Singerman, 31, was last seen leaving work in Auchencruive, South Ayrshire, and heading to a meeting at the Gaiety Theatre in Ayr on Wednesday, May 10.
Police say he never arrived. His car, a white VW Polo, was found near his work and he was seen walking towards St Quivox on the B743.
Officers, however, confirmed today the body of a man has been found in an area of Auchincruive Estate. They believe it to be the missing man.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 11.15am today, Wednesday, May 17, the body of a man was found in the area of Auchincruive Estate. Formal identification has still to take place, however, police believe the body to be that of Alexander Singerman and his family have been informed.
"A post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious.
"A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal."
His parents, Howard and Claire Singerman, say he had recently moved to Shawlands, Glasgow.
In a statement released by police on Saturday, they said: "Alexander is a very personable man who has a lot of friends.
"He just moved out of our home last month and moved in to a flat in Shawlands with a friend so we were in touch a lot and he was still coming home collecting bits and pieces in the last few weeks."
