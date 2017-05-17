SNP MSP Alex Neil has accused a council of “suppressing” a secret corruption report already revealed in detail in The Herald’s sister paper, the Sunday Herald.

The former cabinet minister was speaking as his party and Labour both plotted to form a minority administration at a first crunch meeting of newly elected councillors today.

Labour had run the council since it was created in 1995 but ousted its own veteran leader Jim McCabe last year before launching a major anti-corruption probe in response to a whistleblower letter sent to The Herald.

