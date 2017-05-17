The Lib Dem manifesto launch was overshadowed by a row about abortion after it emerged that party leader Tim Farron described it as wrong in an "interview".
The controversy comes just week after Mr Farron, a devout Christian, was embroiled in controversy over his views on whether gay sex is a sin.
In an interview with a Salvation Army publication in 2007, Mr Farron said: "Take the issue of abortion. Personally I wish I could argue it away. Abortion is wrong."
Loading article content
He added: "Society has to climb down from the position that says there is nothing objectionable about abortion before a certain time. If abortion is wrong, it is wrong at any time."
Mr Farron later said that he was "pro-choice now and I was pro-choice then" and that he “may not have explained myself terribly well”in the original interview.
But earlier earlier his party colleague and Lib Dem election spokesman Sir Ed Davey had said: "Tim has made very clear he has changed his mind.
"He's made it clear that he is pro-choice and the Liberal Democrats believe that women should have the right to choose."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.