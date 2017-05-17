The ticket firm said to have helped fund Craig Whyte’s Rangers takeover wanted their involvement to be kept secret, a court heard.
Ticketus had concerns it may “embarrass” then Ibrox owner Sir David Murray as well as upset supporters.
The claims were yesterday made at Whyte’s trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
The 46-year-old denies a charge of fraud and a second allegation under the Companies Act in connection with his May 2011 takeover.
Ross Bryan – a fund manager for Ticketus – was giving evidence for a second day.
The 38-year-old was quizzed by Whyte’s QC Donald Findlay about the company’s involvement in the buy out.
Prosecutors state Whyte took out a loan from Ticketus against three years season tickets to help fund the takeover.
Mr Bryan said the firm was not “publicity hungry”.
Mr Findlay went on to suggest Ticketus “wanted their involvement kept secret”.
The witness agreed and added there was a potential “embarrassment” for Sir David if it became known.
It was also claimed fans may “boycott” buying season tickets if they “objected”.
But, Mr Findlay went on to state Ticketus were “only interested in securing” their transaction whether it “upset” anyone or not.
The QC: “You wanted this deal to go through?”
Mr Bryan: “Once we got to a certain stage, we expected it to close.”
Mr Findlay then suggested it was “celebratory” for Ticketus.
The QC: “All you were interested in was getting this deal done?”
Mr Bryan: “Only in the context of selling the tickets - that’s the trade of Ticketus.”
The trial also heard that the firm had previously been involved with other major clubs including Manchester United.
The trial, before Judge Lady Stacey, continues.
