ScotRail is reminding customers to check journeys before travelling from this weekend as the next phase of the Scotland-wide rail upgrade programme gets underway.

The move is set to bring disruption and timetable changes for three months, more in some cases.

From Sunday, May 21, work will be carried out to improve the network in Central and Northern Scotland.

On those routes affected, there will be changes to journeys after the end of the evening peak period.

To help customers plan ahead, the ScotRail Alliance has summarised the key changes at different times of day between now and December on a dedicated webpage at scotrail.co.uk/improvements.

Journey times will be longer and customers can expect to see queuing systems in operation at key stations.

The following routes are set to be affected from May 21 until either September or December:

Glasgow - Alloa / Stirling / Dunblane / Perth

On Sunday to Thursday evenings after 8pm, until September 10, trains look set to be either diverted or cancelled. Replacement buses will operate when there are no trains running.

The last trains of the day heading north may depart earlier than usual.

Glasgow Queen Street - Dundee / Aberdeen / Inverness

On Sunday to Thursday evenings after 8pm, until September 10, services may be diverted via Polmont or cancelled. Again, replacement buses operate when there are no trains running.

Also as above, the last trains of the day heading north may depart earlier than usual.



The services which are set to be disrupted from May 21 (Credit: ScotRail)

Glasgow Queen Street - Falkirk Grahamston

On Monday to Thursday evenings after 8pm, until September 7, trains may be cancelled.

Trains between Glasgow Queen Street low level and Cumbernauld will run as normal with replacement buses operating between Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston.

Glasgow Central - Edinburgh via Shotts

All day Sunday and Monday to Thursday evenings after 8pm, until December 7, trains may be cancelled or operate between West Calder - Edinburgh only at certain times of the day. Replacement buses will run when there are no trains running.

“You can also use Lanark trains, which run as normal, between Glasgow Central - Bellshill in both directions,” ScotRail added.

To make sure journeys run as smoothly as possible, ScotRail has reminded passengers: “If your journey includes a replacement bus, please allow more time to reach your destination.

“Check your journey. Bus departure times may not match normal train times. Please use our app or website to plan your travel.”

For more in-depth information, and to check timetables, click here.

As well as increasing the overall reliability of the rail network, the improvement work takes the next step towards introduction of new faster, longer, greener trains for Scotland – meaning more seats and shorter journey times.

Jacqueline Taggart, ScotRail Alliance customer experience director, said: “No one likes having their journey changed. However, this short term disruption will lead to a more reliable, better rail network that will rank amongst the very best.

“We are going through a massive period of change on Scotland’s railway. The work that we are carrying out over the next few months will bring about a revolution in rail – with more and better trains, more services and more seats than ever before.

“However, while we transform the railway, there is inevitably going to be some impact on people’s services. We are doing everything we can to minimise this, and to keep people moving.”