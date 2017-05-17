THERESA May will today insist that Brexit “must bring us together as a united country” as she announces a new Conservative Government would means-test the winter fuel payment.

Launching her party’s manifesto, “Forward, Together,” in a Labour marginal in northern England, the Prime Minister says in its foreword the process of EU withdrawal means the next five years will be the most challenging of her lifetime and will "define" the country.

“Now more than ever, Britain needs a strong and stable government to get the best deal for our country…[and] to make the most of the opportunities that Brexit brings.”

