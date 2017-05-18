The Big Yin is to become the Very Big Yin.

As a tribute to Billy Connolly, three new 50ft high images of the comedian, actor and musician will be displayed on walls across Glasgow city centre.

The displays, in honour of Connolly's 75th birthday, include works by John Byrne, Jack Vettriano and Rachel Maclean, who is currently representing Scotland in the Venice Biennale.

The works – which will all be more than 16m high - will be displayed at the end of this month, and on display in their original form at the People's Palace museum from June 15.

Byrne has created a new portrait of Connolly as he is now, which will go on a wall end in Osborne Street.

The Vettriano painting from the comedian’s World Tour of Scotland series in 1994, featuring a windblown Billy on the coast near John O’Groats, and will be showcased in Dixon Street.

A Rachel Maclean digital print of Billy - in a specially created outfit, replete with motifs from his career - will go up in the Gallowgate.

Mr Connolly has been involved with the project and he said: “I’m probably more famous for being a Glaswegian than anything else I’ve actually done. It’s been great to have been home to take part in this and a real privilege to be part of these artists’ work.”

Pauline Law, Executive Producer at BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions, said: “The project is a tribute to a man, who is an international star and national treasure but who still remains in touch with his Glaswegian roots.

“He is renowned for his comedy and way with words but we thought it might also be fitting to celebrate his visual and artistic heritage. His artistic side – both as someone who makes artworks and as someone who appreciates art – isn’t so well known but Billy Connolly has undoubtedly become part of the culture of our times; a visual as well as a comedy icon.

“What comes through loud and clear from the project and the programme is that Billy’s early years in Glasgow fuelled a lot of his comedy, his appreciation of art and his outlook on life.

“Through these three artists, we have a fun but also a thoughtful tribute to Billy Connolly, the man and his life. We will be revealing the portraits – and the work that led up them – in all their glory in the programme."

Maclean, whose work is called Big Yin, said: “I think there is a kind of responsibility representing Billy because he is so well-known… He is this kind of national treasure within Scotland.”

Jack Vettriano admits to being “a huge fan” while Byrne said: “He is a one-off. He is larger than life.”

Duncan Dornan, head of Glasgow Museums, said: "Billy Connolly needs no introduction to the people of Glasgow. His boundless talent as a comedian, actor and presenter makes him one of Scotland’s most famous sons and so it is fitting these extraordinary works of art, commemorating this significant birthday, are to be displayed in Glasgow for the city’s people and visitors to enjoy.

“This bolsters the rich relationship Glasgow Museums continues to enjoy with Billy. Last year the People’s Palace was lucky enough to host an exhibition of his artwork and some of the most popular exhibits at the museum are memorabilia from Billy’s early career, making it the perfect venue for this exhibition."