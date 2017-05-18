The future of an historic Viking hoard, last week allocated to the National Museums of Scotland (NMS), will be the subject of a "summit" led by the culture secretary, Fiona Hyslop.

Ms Hyslop wishes to see a "partnership agreement" reached between its new owners and Dumfries and Galloway Council over how the hoard is kept and displayed.

Metal detectorists Derek McLennan and Sharon McKee discovered the Galloway Hoard in 2014.

It has been described an “unparalleled” find of Viking-age gold, silver and jewelled Viking treasures.

The NMS has six months to raise the £1.98m cash to acquire the collection for the nation - the money will go to the finders of the cache.

However, the decision by the Crown has disappointed campaigners in Dumfries and Galloway, where it was discovered, who wished for the treasure to be displayed in a museum in Kirkcudbright.

Ms Hyslop has invited representatives of National Museums Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway Council to a summit to discuss the future of the collection.

Ms Hyslop said: "The Viking Hoard, is one of the most important collections ever discovered in Scotland and it is important that it be made available for the people of Scotland and our visitors from around the world to see.

“The decision is not made by government, rather by the Queen’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer (QLTR), independent of Ministers.

"I understand the disappointment of those behind the local bid.

"Now the decision is made, I am extremely keen to see a partnership agreement reached between National Museums Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway Council, to support the long term future of the hoard and ensure the region of Galloway can benefit from its discovery.

“The agreement should support long-term conservation of the hoard and a permanent long-term exhibition for the Galloway region, and access to the collection for the wider Scottish public through touring and associated educational work.

“I hope the interested parties accept my offer and look forward to working together to reach the best possible outcome for all involved."

Last week the NMS said it "believes that it is important there is a display of the hoard in Dumfries and Galloway, and intends to continue to seek a dialogue with Dumfries and Galloway Council to ensure that a representative portion of the hoard goes on long-term display in Kirkcudbright Art Gallery.”