Oysters which used to flourish in a famous Highland waterway before being fished out over a century ago, are being reintroduced by the operators of a globally famous distillery which overlooks the Dornoch Firth.

The Glenmorangie plant near Tain in Easter Ross, is involved in an ambitious environmental project to restore long-lost oyster reefs to the firth, thought to have supported oysters for over 8,000 years until the 19th century, when they were fished to virtual extinction.

The producers of the famous malt whisky forged a partnership in 2014 with Heriot-Watt University and the Marine Conservation Society known as the Dornoch Environmental Enhancement Project (DEEP). As well as reintroducing the oysters it also aims to enhance biodiversity and act in tandem with the anaerobic digestion plant to purify the distillery's by-products created through the distillation process.

