IT’S not just Theresa May running a Presidential election. Tim Farron's grinning mug is all over the LibDem manifesto. The only other politician with a look-in is the party’s sole female ex-MP, Sarah Olney, who just makes it onto the back cover. Willie Rennie isn’t there at all. Although, in apparent homage to his run-ins with animals, there is a full page photo of a sheep.

LABOUR’S Blair McDougall is playing heavily on his local roots in East Renfrewshire, but Unspun hears he was only just able to say he still lives there. In 2012 the former Better Together boss quit to live - gasp! - in Glasgow, and only got a flat back in the seat in recent days. A much closer shave than 55-45...

MEANWHILE the Tory hopeful in East Ren, Paul Masterton, he of the Twitter alias “ginger twit”, is trading on community activism. His leaflets boast he is “chairman of his local community council”. Only one small wrinkle with that. The community council in question is based, like Mr Masterton, in next door Paisley.

