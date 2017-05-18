IT’S not just Theresa May running a Presidential election. Tim Farron's grinning mug is all over the LibDem manifesto. The only other politician with a look-in is the party’s sole female ex-MP, Sarah Olney, who just makes it onto the back cover. Willie Rennie isn’t there at all. Although, in apparent homage to his run-ins with animals, there is a full page photo of a sheep.
LABOUR’S Blair McDougall is playing heavily on his local roots in East Renfrewshire, but Unspun hears he was only just able to say he still lives there. In 2012 the former Better Together boss quit to live - gasp! - in Glasgow, and only got a flat back in the seat in recent days. A much closer shave than 55-45...
MEANWHILE the Tory hopeful in East Ren, Paul Masterton, he of the Twitter alias “ginger twit”, is trading on community activism. His leaflets boast he is “chairman of his local community council”. Only one small wrinkle with that. The community council in question is based, like Mr Masterton, in next door Paisley.
Loading article content
THE SNP may have more than 125,000 members, but what are they doing? Not going the extra mile in Edinburgh West, we hear, where a paid delivery firm has been distributing leaflets for candidate Toni Giugliano. As this takes a huge bite out of spending limits, parties try to avoid it. Unless, of course, you’ve running low on activists…
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.