COLLECTING water in tin tubs at the side of the road from a tank on the back of a lorry. We may not have had much rain in the last week or so, but we are surely far from this scene which took place at the village of Largoward, some six miles south of St Andrews in 1949.

That year featured the hottest summer in Britain for 30 years, with drought conditions in England, Wales and the East of Scotland.

Since then Scottish Water has put in a new pipe so that Fife can receive supplies from the West of Scotland rather than relying just on local reservoirs.

