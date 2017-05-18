COLLECTING water in tin tubs at the side of the road from a tank on the back of a lorry. We may not have had much rain in the last week or so, but we are surely far from this scene which took place at the village of Largoward, some six miles south of St Andrews in 1949.
That year featured the hottest summer in Britain for 30 years, with drought conditions in England, Wales and the East of Scotland.
Since then Scottish Water has put in a new pipe so that Fife can receive supplies from the West of Scotland rather than relying just on local reservoirs.
Loading article content
Over in Glasgow, The Herald reported that June 26 was the hottest day of the year with temperatures recorded at 84 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade and an astonishing 121 degrees in the sun.
There was tragedy as well, sadly. That day 13 folk, many young boys, drowned in rivers and lakes across England as people took to the water to escape the heat. A number of them drowned while trying to save people who had got into difficulties.
In London, thousands stayed out all night because of the heat, with many simply sleeping out in Hyde Park.
At Portobello, the open-air swimming pool recorded 9,000 customers in one day.
For the farmers, The Herald reported that few of them would not want a bit of rain now. Harvests were going to be lighter because of the lack of rain, and watering cattle because of low rivers, was proving burdensome.
But then, when do you ever meet a happy farmer?
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.