TWO newly-elected Conservative councillors have been suspended by the party over allegations of offensive posts made on Twitter.
The Scottish Conservatives said Alastair Majury and Robert Davies are suspended pending the investigation.
Police Scotland has also received a report of comments made on social media by Mr Davies.
Loading article content
Mr Majury and Mr Davies were elected to the wards of Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, and Forth and Endrick this month.
Mr Davies has been accused of sending racist posts from a Twitter account in 2013 which was subsequently deleted.
The Scottish Catholic Observer reported that a Twitter account previously used by Mr Majury under the name Mulder1981 made reference to "Tarriers", a historically derogatory name for Catholics.
The publication also reported that Mr Majury has promised to undergo anti-sectarianism training after the it revealed his secret history of anti-Catholic posts.
An online petition with 2150 signatures is calling for their resignation.
The petition claimed: "A number of tweets from Councillor Majury were offensive, likening political opposition to the Tories as 'Nazis' and making offensive remarks about those in receipt of welfare.
"Councillor Majury has also used fetish dating websites to boast about the size of his manhood, making disgraceful remarks about women.
"Councillor Robert Davies has previously posted a number of extremely racist tweets featuring black people in Africa during the colonial period.
"One such tweet stated 'no, I am not lunch, I am your flight attendant' indicating that the black people in the photograph were cannibals."
A Scottish Conservatives spokesman said: "Both councillors have been suspended from the party pending an investigation."
Neither councillor responded to requests for comment.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Forth Valley can confirm that a report of offensive communications on social media was received on Wednesday May 10 and inquires are ongoing."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.