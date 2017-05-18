A man shot in the face at a busy M8 motorway junction has been revealed at Steven 'Bonzo' Daniel, the nephew of late gangland boss Jamie Daniel.

He was shot at by a gunman in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Pictures by Jamie Simpson

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance to be treated for facial wounds after he was blasted at around 12.10am at Craighall Road.

Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

The shooting comes two months after his cousin Robert Daniel was gunned down outside his Stepps home.

In March, they appealed to motorists travelling on the M80 who may have seen the suspects making their getaway.

They wanted drivers with dashcam footage to come forward as they may have caught the gunmen heading back towards Glasgow.

Robert Daniel, 42, was shot while he sat in his car in Honeywell Drive, Cardowan back in March.

He sustained an injury to his right forearm, contacted emergency services and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The area is situated in Port Dundas in North Glasgow and the shooting has forced the closure of junction 16 of the M8. Drivers are being re-routed.

The M8 slip road heading eastbound has been closed.

Drivers are being asked to follow the diversion put in place or avoid the area during rush hour this morning.

A statement from Traffic Scotland said: "Due to a police incident, the M8 eastbound entry slip at Junction 16 (Craighall) is closed.

"Road users should follow the signed diversion route available and expect longer than normal journey times."

Police said the 37-year-old was shot whilst driving his car on Craighall Road.

They have not signalled yet whether the shooting was a targeted hit and insist enquiries are ongoing.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting have also not yet been revealed but forensic officers were spotted scouring the area.

Police officers also stood guard around the crime scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "It was around 12.10am this morning, Thursday, May 18, a 37-year-old man was shot whilst driving his car at Craighall Road in Glasgow.

"He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was being treated for facial wounds. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

The shooting is the latest of several gun attacks in the city which have happened over the last few months.

Last November, Euan Johnston was within a black Audi RS4 with his friend when his killer drove up beside him in a dark-coloured Audi Q5 and delivered the fatal blow in Glasgow's Southside.

This targeted hit also happened near the M8 with the gunman using the motorway to make his getaway.

He sped off in his car and was last seen turning right into Scotland Street, heading for the M8 motorway towards the Kingston Bridge. He still remains at large.

After the shooting, emergency services rushed to the scene to save Euan but he later died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Police believe the car used in the shooting was set on fire in Bracken Street in North Glasgow’s Parkhouse area a short time later.

Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to Euan, who was known as EJ, at a funeral mass at St Columba Church on Hopehill Road, Maryhill which took place in March.

Last month, Police Scotland released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after Shawlands florist Ross Craig was shot outside his home.

Craig, 34, was shot in the leg outside his home in Shawhill Road back in March.

He was treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and was later released.

The man police want to speak to was spotted on CCTV in Shawhill Road at the time of the incident and then towards Pollokshaws Road via Hector Road and Rossendale Road.

Meanwhile,a man , previously appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court in connection with the attempted murder of Ross Monaghan outside a Glasgow school.

Monaghan, 35, was outside St George's Primary School in Penilee in January when the alleged incident happened.

He had just dropped his daughter off at the school.