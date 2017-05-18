A property tycoon facing court after banning Indian and Pakistani tenants because he claimed they left homes smelling of curry said the legal action will put off buy-to-let investors.

Fergus Wilson believes the decision by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to seek an injunction against him could add to shortages in the rental sector.

He said: "This action will cause many would be buy-to-let investors not to purchase a property at all, thus adding to the overall shortage of rented accommodation.

Loading article content