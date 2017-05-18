Theresa May has promised that a Conservative government will tackle the "five giant challenges" facing Britain over the coming decade, as she launched the party's manifesto for the June 8 general election.

In a foreword to the document, being launched in the Tory target seat of Halifax in West Yorkshire, the Prime Minister warns that the next five years will be the most challenging period the UK has faced for 60 years.

As well as the massive task of pulling the UK out of the European Union, the government elected next month will need to deal with the challenges of building a strong economy, tackling social division, meeting the pressures of an ageing society and making sure that Britain responds to the upheavals caused by fast-changing technology, she said.

Loading article content