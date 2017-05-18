Conservative immigration policies show the party is "increasingly morphing into Ukip", the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon criticised Tory manifesto pledges to reduce immigration to tens of thousands and to double the levy on skilled workers from non-EU countries to £2,000.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, the SNP leader said: "We see today as the Tories publish their manifesto a recommitting to an immigration target they know is undeliverable, but they also know that in the process of trying to deliver that target they will do untold damage, not just to the Scottish economy but to the UK economy as a whole.

