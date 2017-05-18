Police chiefs have warned the number of motorists involved in drink or drug driving is still too high after more than 100 people were caught in a week-long campaign.

A total of 121 drivers were detected for drink/drug driving offences after officers conducted 3,619 breath tests during the week, a figure which equates to one in 30 of every test carried out.

The campaign was designed to coincide with a time of year when Scotland's road users are at their highest risk of being killed or seriously injured because the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

