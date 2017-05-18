Scotland's biggest council has appointed its first SNP-led administration.
Councillor Susan Aitken was elected unopposed as Glasgow City Council leader at the new authority's first meeting on Thursday.
Members also voted in councillor Eva Bolander, a native Swede, as the city's Lord Provost and councillor Philip Braat as the Deputy Lord Provost.
Loading article content
Among the members of the minority administration were several Green members, including councillor Martha Wardrop.
Read more: Fresh chaos as new wave of councillors prepare to quit Labour
She said: "For too long there has been a disconnect between the voters and those who held power in Glasgow City Council.
"Now, with an agreement won by the Greens, Glasgow City Chambers is set for the biggest radical democratic overhaul in a generation.
"It became clear during the council election that voters have become tired of one party dominating in Glasgow for so long.
Read more: Second Labour council group barred from Tory coalition deal
"So, with that in mind, we've worked hard to reach a solution that ensures better, more representative decisions, prevents the SNP from repeating mistakes of previous administrations and acting as if they have a majority."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.