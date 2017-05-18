Ruth Davidson accused the SNP of presiding over a "failing" education system as she told MSPs a "teacher recruitment crisis" meant seven out of 10 schools cannot offer pupils all the subjects they want.

The Scottish Conservative leader criticised First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - who earlier this week said not everything was perfect in Scotland as the SNP marked its 10th anniversary in government.

Ms Davidson attacked the SNP leader on the party's record in education, saying there were now 4,000 fewer teachers than when the nationalists came to power in 2007.

She went on to tell the First Minister that 70% of schools were "constrained in the subjects they can offer their (S4) pupils because of teacher shortage".

The Tory raised the issue at First Minister's Questions, telling MSPs: "Instead of facing this crisis, what do we get?

"This week we've seen backslapping of 10 years in power while education is getting worse and the reality is this is a First Minister who has presided over a teacher recruitment crisis, who has fallen asleep at the wheel on education.

"Now we have all had enough. Isn't it time we had a First Minister who doesn't just admit the occasional mistake but actually does something about all of them?"

Ms Sturgeon replied: "I am the first to admit there is much more to do but Ruth Davidson should stop doing a disservice to teachers and to pupils across the country by using terms like a failing education system.

"We do not have a failing education system in Scotland. Ruth Davidson should be ashamed standing up here suggesting we do."

Ms Davidson pressed her to do more to increase the number of teachers, urging the First Minister to consider the Teach First scheme, which places university graduates in classrooms.

Almost 400 "enthusiastic" Scots have signed up to take part in the project over the last five years, teaching in other parts of the UK as it does not operate north of the border.

Ms Davidson said: "You have to question whether the First Minister really understands the problems that we face because we have 4,000 fewer teachers than when she came to power.

"We aren't recruiting nearly enough trainees to fill the gaps."

Ms Sturgeon said she was "open-minded to looking at ideas about how we get more people into teaching" but also stressed it was important to "make sure these ideas work for Scottish education".

She said she had previously held talks with the organisation - but also said a head teacher in London had expressed some reservations about Teach First to her.

"We have been very clear about the challenges we face around teacher recruitment, that is why John Swinney has been working with the General Teaching Council to look at how we get more teachers into education," she stated.

"It is also why we have been increasing the intake into initial teacher education, considerably increasing that intake.

"As I said in relation to Teach First, we have had initial discussions about whether that programme can be adapted for the particular circumstances of our education."

She defended the SNP's record on education, saying Higher passes are at record levels and a record number of school leavers go on to work, training or further education.

Ms Sturgeon told the Tory that recruiting sufficient teachers was an issue for many countries.

She added: saying: "I also think it is unfortunate that she week after week stands up here and rightly points to areas where we need to improve, but repeatedly fails to talk about the improvements we are seeing in Scottish education."

Reacting to comments in relation to the fast-track "Teach First" scheme, Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "The EIS will continue to oppose this type of approach, which places delivering education cheaply above guaranteeing quality education provision from a fully-qualified teacher workforce.

"Scotland continues to employ an all-graduate and professionally-registered teacher workforce which is held to some of the most stringent standards in the world.

"It is essential that we maintain these exacting standards to ensure a continuing high-quality educational experience for pupils across Scotland."