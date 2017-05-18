An extra £9 million of funding has been announced for hospital accident-and-emergency departments in a bid to help them meet waiting-times targets.

Health Secretary Shona Robison pledged additional funding for this year as she insisted the Scottish Government is determined to bring down waiting-times further.

Ministers want 95% of all patients who attend at A&E to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours but the NHS across Scotland has been failing to achieve that interim target.

