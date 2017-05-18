At least one person has died and around 20 more are injured after an out-of-control car ploughed into pedestrians in New York's Times Square.

Pictures from the busy tourist hotspot on Thursday showed a badly-damaged red vehicle emitting smoke and resting on two wheels and bollards on the corner of 45 Street and Broadway.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said it does not suspect a link to terrorism, tweeting: "One male in custody in the Times Square vehicle collision. It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation."

