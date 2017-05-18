Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has accused the Conservatives of "double standards" over their manifesto claim a second independence referendum will not be held until there is "public consent" for it.

Mr Salmond said he expected following the General Election Theresa May would have to face that "the days where UK Tory prime ministers could just say no to Scotland are over".

Speaking on a campaign visit to the Edinburgh South West constituency with SNP candidate Joanna Cherry, he said: "The mandate for a (independence) referendum was last year at the Scottish elections when Nicola Sturgeon won with 47% of the vote.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon's second independence bid could be delayed for several years, signals May

"If you take the European referendum that David Cameron held, he got 37% of the vote in the last general election.

"So, these kind of double standards of the Tory party that there's one law for us and another for Scotland, it just won't do.

"If things go pear-shaped for the Prime Minister, if she slips up ... and all of a sudden her big majority starts to disappear and she gets in with a wee majority, do you think Theresa May will say 'I'm not going to become Prime Minister because I don't have the consent?'

"No, she will say 'I've won the election because I've got more seats and more votes than anyone else'."

He added: "This is an election and we're seeking a mandate to oppose Conservative austerity.

"Nicola Sturgeon is seeking a mandate to strengthen Scotland's hand in the European negotiations, put Scotland into the game, not just Theresa May's hand.

"She's seeking a mandate to assert that the future of Scotland should lie in Scotland's hands.

"That's an important three points to ask the Scottish people to back and if, she gets the backing that I expect her to get, then it will be Nicola's Sturgeon's hand that's the strong one and Theresa May will come to the reality that her predecessor came to that the days where UK Tory prime ministers could just say no to Scotland are over."

The SNP candidate for Gordon played down notions of a Conservative revival in Scotland.

He said: "My view in the North East of Scotland, and what I saw last night in the Borders, the Tories should be careful otherwise all their boasting is going to bring them down to earth with a very, very hard bump."