The weapon used to attack a man in his car in an attempted murder was a blade rather than a gun, investigations have revealed.

It is understood Steven Daniel, 37, was driving a dark blue Skoda Octavia on Saracen Street, Glasgow, just after midnight on Thursday when two cars began to pursue him.

They chased him onto Craighall Street near to Dobbies Loan at the slip road to the M8, causing him to bring the vehicle to a stop, after which he was assaulted.

Police believe it was a targeted attack.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where is being treated for facial wounds. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

It was initially thought Mr Daniel had been shot due to the extent of his injuries but police investigations revealed a bladed weapon was used in the attack.

Mr Daniel is nephew of the late Jamie Daniel, whose family have been linked to gangland disputes.

There have been several shootings in the city in the past few months but police said they cannot confirm whether the latest attack is linked to other recent incidents.

Two vehicles were recovered shortly after the shooting, having been set on fire.

A black Audi vehicle was found in Forge Street, Germiston, and a silver Volkswagen vehicle was recovered in Balmuildy Road, Bishopbriggs.

Forensic officers will be examining both vehicles to establish whether they are linked to the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector John Kennedy said: "We are at a very early stage in this inquiry but I do believe that this is a targeted attack and we are treating it as an attempted murder.

"I appreciate that people will automatically want to link this to other incidents in the past few months but until I know more, I am unable to confirm that is the case.

"Understandably, the local community and businesses will be concerned by this incident but I have a team of experienced detectives dedicated to this inquiry to establish the full circumstances.

"There are also high-visibility patrols by uniformed officers throughout the local area.

"What I would say is that I believe there are people in our communities who know who is responsible for this incident.

"There are brothers, sisters, parents and other family members who know exactly what is going on and who is behind it.

"This victim appears to have been targeted but he's also someone's son and if there are people out there who know anything about who is responsible, I would urge them to do the right thing and contact us."

Craighall Road at the slip road to the M8 was closed and local diversions were put in place as police examined the scene.

Mr Kennedy said: "If anyone saw the Skoda vehicle being pursued down Saracen Street and onto Craighall Road, please get in touch us.

"Similarly, if anyone heard anything or saw the incident near to the slip road on to the M8, please get in contact with us as it's important we establish exactly what happened."