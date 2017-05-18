ISRAEL's envoy to Britain has evoked the spirit of historic independence champions as he seeks to repair relations with Scotland on his first Holyrood visit.

Amid protest rallies, Ambassador Mark Regev cited support for the Jewish State from nationalist figures such as Winnie Ewing and the late Willie Macrae as he used an Edinburgh speech to say his country had the same rights to independence as any other.

His clear overture of friendship to the ruling SNP government came after years of intense criticism of Israel by Scottish politicians, including prominent Nationalist and Labour MSPs.

Speaking before Mr Regev's speech, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her external affairs minister, Fiona Hyslop, would deliver a "strong message on justice for Palestine" to the envoy.

Mr Regev, however, in his speech stressed long historic supportive links from Scotland to Israel across party lines.

He cited the "the Balfour Declaration", the statement in support of a Jewish homeland, by Scottish Conservative statesman Arthur James Balfour after World War One as key to the founding of his state.

He also stressed the roles played by Scots such as trade unionist Mannie Shinwell and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown in backing Israel.

And, speaking after one MSP, Sandra White, had turned up in a Palestinian scarf or keffiyeh, he stressed Scottish nationalists had once favoured Israel. He said: The veteran Nationalist parliamentarian Winnie Ewing spoke passionately of her attachment to Israel.

She was amazed at how the Jewish people had beaten the odds and built a successful and independent country

"And it was her fellow Nationalist Willie MacRae who helped to draft Israel's maritime law and who served as an emeritus professor of the University of Haifa."

The diplomat struck a slight different tone, saying: "That is why I found it unfortunate to hear of individuals in this parliament earlier this week and today referring to Israel's day of independence as a day of catastrophe.

"I would like to remind those people that the Jewish people have the same right to sovereignty and independence as other peoples.

"In fact, had the Palestinians not rejected the UN Partition Proposals in 1947, things could have been very different:

"Indeed, they could have been celebrating in parallel to us 69 years to their independence!"

Mr Regev had been followed by protestors who dubbed him "the man with the answer to every atrocity" because of his former role as spokesman for the Israeli government during recent conflicts in Gaza.

It was ongoing problems in Gaza which provoked Ms Sturgeon's remarks. She had been fielding a question from Labour frontbencher Anas Sarwar on the issue during first minister's questions. Mr Sarwar urged her to raise the Palestinian exclave, which is controlled by hardliners from Hamas, with Mr Regev.

Speaking to the First Minister, the Glasgow list MSP said: "Can she deliver a very loud and clear message: that, after 50 years of Palestinian oppression, the illegal occupation of the West Bank, the illegal expansion of settlements and the illegal siege of Gaza must end; that the free access of food, medicines and supplies into the Gaza strip must be allowed; and that the ambassador must understand that without justice, equality and freedom, there can never be peace?After 50 years of Palestinian oppression, the illegal occupation of the West Bank, the illegal expansion of settlements and the illegal siege of Gaza must end; that the free access of food, medicines and supplies into the Gaza strip must be allowed; and that the ambassador must understand that without justice, equality and freedom, there can never be peace?"