A PIECE of political history has been marked in Scotland's biggest city with the SNP formally taking the reins of power for the first time in its 80-year existence.
In another landmark, the appointment of the party's Eva Bolander as Glasgow's Lord Provost marks the first time someone from overseas has held the post of the city's first citizen.
The Swedish native said: said: “This post carries great responsibility. I am thrilled by the honour of taking this post, the first EU national to do so.
“Glasgow is a friendly and warm city and has always welcomed people from around the world.
“I will do my best to do as our motto says ‘Let Glasgow Flourish’.”
New council leader Susan Aitken was elected unopposed when members met for the first time since the May 4 local government elections.
Labour had been in charge of Glasgow since 1980 and all but around eight years since the early 1930s.
She will lead 39 SNP councillors in a minority administration at the council. With support from the authority's newly enlarged Greens and Tory groups, Labour's Phil Braat was appointed Depute Lord Provost.
In a clear indication of how politics will change in a city which has also ha majority control, the SNP suffered an anticipated defeat with the three other parties winning a vote for increased presence on the council's key decision-making platform, the executive committee.
Ms Aitken pledged to residents: "We won't let you down, Glasgow.
David McDonald was appointed depute leader of the authority.
Green councillor Martha Wardrop said looked forward to the new council term, adding: "For too long there has been a disconnect between the voters and those who held power in Glasgow City Council.
"Now, with an agreement won by the Greens, Glasgow City Chambers is set for the biggest radical democratic overhaul in a generation.
"It became clear during the council election that voters have become tired of one party dominating in Glasgow for so long.
"So, with that in mind, we've worked hard to reach a solution that ensures better, more representative decisions, prevents the SNP from repeating mistakes of previous administrations and acting as if they have a majority."
