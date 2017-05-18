A PIECE of political history has been marked in Scotland's biggest city with the SNP formally taking the reins of power for the first time in its 80-year existence.

In another landmark, the appointment of the party's Eva Bolander as Glasgow's Lord Provost marks the first time someone from overseas has held the post of the city's first citizen.

The Swedish native said: said: “This post carries great responsibility. I am thrilled by the honour of taking this post, the first EU national to do so.

