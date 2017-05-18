Lisa Riley has said she told herself to not get angry while filming the BBC’s harrowing drama about the Rochdale abuse scandal.

The former Emmerdale actress appears as the mother of one of the victims involved in Three Girls, which tells the true story of widespread grooming and sexual assault of girls and young women in the area by a gang of Asian men.

Lisa said she became close to her “real-life me” Lorna Bowen during the making of the programme, and also Maggie Oliver, the police officer involved in the case who later resigned over the way the police had handled it.

