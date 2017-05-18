The Queen praised the Scots Guards for having "served with distinction" as she presented them with new colours.

More than 2,200 guests watched as the 1st Battalion and F Company Scots Guards were honoured by the Queen in the middle of a summer downpour in Buckingham Palace gardens.

She told the regiment, who were dressed in ceremonial red tunics and bearskins or service dress khaki: "In whatever role you serve, each one as vital as the other, I entrust to you these new colours in the sure knowledge that they will inspire you to achieve excellence in whatever you do and wherever you are, which your forebears in the Scots Guards have done for the past 375 years."

Loading article content