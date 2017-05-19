THE Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland is to abseil off the Forth Rail bridge in an effort to to raise at least £10,000 for the Kirk's social care arm, CrossReach.

Right Rev Dr Russell Barr is standing down from his year-long ambassador role on Saturday. The daredevil minister has done a charity parachute jump before but this is first abseil.

Very Rev Dr John Chalmers, Principal Clerk to the General Assembly, and Peter Baillie, chief executive of CrossReach, are also taking part in the event on May 28 at South Queensferry near Edinburgh.

