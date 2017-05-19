THE Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland is to abseil off the Forth Rail bridge in an effort to to raise at least £10,000 for the Kirk's social care arm, CrossReach.
Right Rev Dr Russell Barr is standing down from his year-long ambassador role on Saturday. The daredevil minister has done a charity parachute jump before but this is first abseil.
Very Rev Dr John Chalmers, Principal Clerk to the General Assembly, and Peter Baillie, chief executive of CrossReach, are also taking part in the event on May 28 at South Queensferry near Edinburgh.
CrossReach is one of Scotland’s largest provider of social services and provides care for older people, help with alcoholism, drug and mental health problems and assistance for homeless people and those with special learning needs.
It employs around 2,000 people across the country and provides services to people of all faiths or none at all.
Dr Barr said: “The General Assembly starts on Saturday and I am going to be handing over my duties to my successor, Rev Dr Derek Browning.
“But rather than just going out with a whimper, I wanted to go out with a bang, metaphorically speaking.
“CrossReach is one of the great organisations within the Church of Scotland.
“It is doing fabulous work in a difficult financial climate and donations could make all the difference."
Mr Bailey said he was “thrilled” about the prospect of taking part in the event, which is being organised by the for Rotary Club of South Queensferry Trust Fund
Dr Chalmers is no stranger to abseiling having jumped off the Titan Crane in Clydebank in 2015 to raise money for an armed forces charity.
He said: “Climbing over the edge is a real moment but once you are over it is great fun."
