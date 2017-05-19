THIS will be the cutest picture in The Herald today, no matter what is on the other pages, I confidently predict. Who can not resist an image of a little girl tentatively holding a bottle for orphaned lambs to drink from?

Ignore the fact that it is a whisky bottle. I’m sure the previous contents have long gone. There is no date on the photograph but it is a universal image from any time in the past 100 years, although the older chap’s slick jacket would suggest it is not that long ago.

The obverse says this is Lorna Gillon feeding lambs at Clerkland Farm in Stewarton, which is now mainly a cheese producer.

