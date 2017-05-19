THIS will be the cutest picture in The Herald today, no matter what is on the other pages, I confidently predict. Who can not resist an image of a little girl tentatively holding a bottle for orphaned lambs to drink from?
Ignore the fact that it is a whisky bottle. I’m sure the previous contents have long gone. There is no date on the photograph but it is a universal image from any time in the past 100 years, although the older chap’s slick jacket would suggest it is not that long ago.
The obverse says this is Lorna Gillon feeding lambs at Clerkland Farm in Stewarton, which is now mainly a cheese producer.
Loading article content
As for the lambs, as Herald farming correspondent Rog Wood pointed out recently, they go off to the slaughter house after three months. “Farmers aren’t hard-hearted people,” says Rog. “But you have to remember that we keep animals for food.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.