A LEADING law firm and estate agent which charges people a “buyer’s premium” to secure the home they want has been denounced at Holyrood for unscrupulous “sharp practice”.
Nicola Sturgeon said she would look into the behaviour of McEwan Fraser Legal after it was raised by Lothians Green MSP Andy Wightman at First Minister’s Questions.
Mr Wightman said one of his constituents, who had been saving 12 years to buy his first home, had been asked to pay a premium fee of £2,940 on a £130,000 flat.
He said: “If prospective buyers do not agree to pay it, the property is offered to the next bidder who can pay it. Does the First Minister agree that the buyer’s premium fee is an example of unscrupulous, unethical, rent-seeking sharp practice by McEwan Fraser Legal?
“Will her Government look into the issue and assess the legality and morality of a practice that adds further costs to the process of buying a house?”
He also suggested the law governing estate agents be devolved to Holyrood.
Ms Sturgeon replied: “I am happy to look further into that matter. I absolutely agree that fees that are charged by estate agents should be completely transparent and clear.
"I understand that the Scottish Government has recently received one complaint about the charging of a buyer’s premium.
“I will make further inquiries about the point and the case that has been raised by Andy Wightman, and I will write to him on the matter once I have further information.”
McEwan Fraser Legal said the buyer’s premium was an “innovative and popular” way it used to sell some high-demand properties instead of charging sellers up-front fees.
A spokeswoman said: “If a buyer is unwilling to pay the buyer’s premium or believes the premium is not justified on any particular property, they simply don’t purchase the property or adjust their offer for the property accordingly – it is no more complicated than that.
"We believe the buyer’s premium has encouraged more sellers to bring their properties to the market, where they would have otherwise been put off with the high costs of buying and selling properties, particularly with the introduction of the Additional Dwelling Supplement."
