A LEADING law firm and estate agent which charges people a “buyer’s premium” to secure the home they want has been denounced at Holyrood for unscrupulous “sharp practice”.

Nicola Sturgeon said she would look into the behaviour of McEwan Fraser Legal after it was raised by Lothians Green MSP Andy Wightman at First Minister’s Questions.

Mr Wightman said one of his constituents, who had been saving 12 years to buy his first home, had been asked to pay a premium fee of £2,940 on a £130,000 flat.

