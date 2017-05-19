THE Scottish Tories can only win some of their target seats with the help of Labour swing voters, Ruth Davidson will admit today, as she makes a direct appeal for their support.
“In many places we can only win if you join us,” the Scottish Conservative leader will say at the launch of her party’s manifesto, insisting her party is “rooted to the centre ground”.
Urging Labour voters to help her “lead the fightback against the SNP,” she will say the Tories are committed to workers’ rights, boosting low pay, and improving education.
Ms Davidson will argue Labour supporters have been betrayed by their party’s weak leadership in London and Edinburgh, and say the recent suspension of all Labour’s Aberdeen councillors for defying their party showed Labour “has entered a state of civil war”.
She will say: "Together, with your help, we can lead the fightback against the SNP and stop Nicola Sturgeon trying to pull our country apart."
Labour’s James Kelly said the Scottish Tories remained “the party of the 'rape clause' and a hard Brexit. The Tories' reckless Brexit gamble has given the Nationalists the excuse they have been looking for to try to force another divisive independence referendum."
Loading article content
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.