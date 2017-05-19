THE Scottish Tories can only win some of their target seats with the help of Labour swing voters, Ruth Davidson will admit today, as she makes a direct appeal for their support.

“In many places we can only win if you join us,” the Scottish Conservative leader will say at the launch of her party’s manifesto, insisting her party is “rooted to the centre ground”.

Urging Labour voters to help her “lead the fightback against the SNP,” she will say the Tories are committed to workers’ rights, boosting low pay, and improving education.

Ms Davidson will argue Labour supporters have been betrayed by their party’s weak leadership in London and Edinburgh, and say the recent suspension of all Labour’s Aberdeen councillors for defying their party showed Labour “has entered a state of civil war”.

She will say: "Together, with your help, we can lead the fightback against the SNP and stop Nicola Sturgeon trying to pull our country apart."

Labour’s James Kelly said the Scottish Tories remained “the party of the 'rape clause' and a hard Brexit. The Tories' reckless Brexit gamble has given the Nationalists the excuse they have been looking for to try to force another divisive independence referendum."