Moors Murderer Ian Brady will not be cremated and have his ashes scattered in his native Glasgow, the city council has said.

The 79-year-old child killer died on Monday after spending more than five decades behind bars for murders committed with partner Myra Hindley.

Brady's body has been released to his lawyer and it has been reported he wished to have his remains burnt and ashes scattered in the city where he grew up.

